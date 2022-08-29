55-PLUS SOFTBALL
Game One
Double Play 15, DJ Posey 5
Winning pitcher -- Steve Persing.
Double Play hitters -- Joe Edwards, 3 singles; Tom Flowers, 3 singles; Joe Gerzina, 2 singles, double; Jim Knauff, 3 singles; Marshall Mansfield, 3 singles; Goo Monarch, double; Steve Persing, 4 singles; Barry Wilson, 3 singles.
DJ Posey hitters -- Jerry Brosius, 2 singles; Clayton Fox, 2 singles; Lenny Hribar, 2 singles; Jim Maier, 2 singles; Tim Wolfgong, 2 singles.
Game Two
DJ Posey 11, Double Play 9
Winning pitcher -- Tom Sollinger.
DJ Posey hitters -- Pat Gavin, 2 singles, double; Al Kennedy, 2 singles; Jim Maier, single, double; John Reed, single, double; Tom Sollinger, 3 singles; Matt Sopher, 2 singles; Fred Stevens, 2 singles, double; Joe Gerzina, 2 singles.
Double Play hitters -- Joe Edwards, 2 singles; Tom Flowers, 2 singles; Bob Hoffman, 2 singles; Jim Knauff, 2 singles; Rick Lauer, 2 singles; Chuck Moon, double, home run; Barry Wilson, 3 singles.
Game One
Giant Eagle 12, Dr. Smith's 11
Winning pitcher -- Jerry Thornton.
Giant Eagle hitters -- Ted Bean, single, double, home run; Ron Shreckengost, 2 singles; Don Hall, 2 singles; Mark Hitchcock, 2 singles; Oscar Stoltz, single, triple.
Dr. Smith's hitters -- Tom Harmon, 2 singles; Buzz Lockhart, 2 singles; Don Maier, 2 singles; Bob Schultheis, 2 doubles; Bob Schumacher, 2 singles, double; Gale Shouey, single, double.
Game Two
Giant Eagle 23, Dr. Smith's 4
Winning pitcher -- Jerry Thornton.
Giant Eagle hitters -- Ted Bean, 2 singles, home run; Ron Shreckengost, 4 singles; Don Hall, 3 singles, double; Mark Hitchcock, 2 home run, single; Gary Wolbert, 2 singles, home run; Jerry Stralko, 2 singles, double; Oscar Stoltz, single, home run; Randy Burrows, single, double; Jerry Thornton, 3 singles; Dave Price, 2 home runs, single.
Dr. Smith's hitters -- Buzz Lockhart, 2 singles; Ivan Ruth, 3 singles; Bob Schultheis, single, double; Gale Shouey, single, home run.