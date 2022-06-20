55-PLUS SOFTBALL LEAGUE
Double Play 20, VFW 10
Winning pitcher -- Steve Persing.
Double Play hitters -- Joe Edwards, 2 singles; Rob Greathouse, single, double; Tom Flowers, 3 singles; Bob Greathouse, 2 singles; Jim Knauff, 4 singles; Marshall Mansfield, 2 singles, 2 doubles; Goo Monarch, 3 singles; Chuck Moon, 4 singles; Larry Sherman, 4 singles; Rorry Wilson, 2 singles.
VFW hitters -- Doug Fox, 3 singles; Jim Frank, 2 doubles; Bill Maloney, 2 singles; Dave Price, 2 singles; Bob Price, 2 singles; Moe Wile, 2 singles; Tim Wolfgong, 4 singles; Jerry Stralko, 2 singles; Randy Burrows, 2 singles; Ron Shreckengost, 2 singles.
DJ Posey 9, Dr. Smith's 8
Winning pitcher -- Bill Carll.
DJ Posey hitters -- Jerry Brosius, 2 singles; Bill Carll, 2 singles; Clayton Fox, 2 singles; Pat Gavin, 2 singles; Jim Maier, 2 singles; Dick Mooney, 3 singles; Tom Sollinger, 2 singles; Matt Sopher, 4 singles; John Wonderling, 2 singles; Gary Wolbert, 3 singles.
Dr. Smith's hitters -- Tom Harmon, 2 singles; Don Maier, 4 singles; Charlie Quigley, 2 singles; Bob Schultheis, 2 singles; Bob Schumacher, single, double; Gale Shouey, single, double.