55-PLUS SOFTBALL
Game One
Giant Eagle 10, Dr. Smith's 7
Winning pitcher -- Jerry Thornton.
Giant Eagle hitters -- not available.
Dr. Smith's hitters -- Tom Crookston, single, double; Joe Cloonan, 2 singles; Tom Harmon, 2 singles; Bob Schumacher, 2 singles; Gale Shouey, 2 doubles, single.
Game Two
Dr. Smith's 10, Giant Eagle 9
Winning pitcher -- Buzz Lockhart.
Dr. Smith's hitters -- Joe Cloonan, 2 singles; Tom Harmon, 3 singles; Don Maier, 2 singles; Bob Schultheis, 2 singles, double; Bob Schumacher, 2 singles; Gale Shouey, 3 singles.
Giant Eagle hitters -- not available.
JUNIOR LEAGUE FALL BASEBALL
Pleasantville 16, Cranberry 3
Cranberry hitters -- Devin Ball, double; Kaleb Guiste, single; Nolan Boyer, single.