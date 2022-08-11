55-PLUS SOFTBALL

Game One

Giant Eagle 10, Dr. Smith's 7

Winning pitcher -- Jerry Thornton.

Giant Eagle hitters -- not available.

Dr. Smith's hitters -- Tom Crookston, single, double; Joe Cloonan, 2 singles; Tom Harmon, 2 singles; Bob Schumacher, 2 singles; Gale Shouey, 2 doubles, single.

Game Two

Dr. Smith's 10, Giant Eagle 9

Winning pitcher -- Buzz Lockhart.

Dr. Smith's hitters -- Joe Cloonan, 2 singles; Tom Harmon, 3 singles; Don Maier, 2 singles; Bob Schultheis, 2 singles, double; Bob Schumacher, 2 singles; Gale Shouey, 3 singles.

Giant Eagle hitters -- not available.

JUNIOR LEAGUE FALL BASEBALL

Pleasantville 16, Cranberry 3

Cranberry hitters -- Devin Ball, double; Kaleb Guiste, single; Nolan Boyer, single.

