55-PLUS SOFTBALL LEAGUE
Dr. Smith's 11, DJ Posey 5
Winning pitcher -- Gale Shouey.
Dr. Smith's hitters -- Don Maier, 2 singles; Bob Schultheis, 2 singles, double; Bob Schumacher, 3 singles, double; Gale Shouey, single, double, triple; Don Hall, 2 singles.
DJ Posey hitters -- Clayton Fox, 2 singles; Jim Maier, 2 singles, double; Tom Sollinger, 2 singles; Matt Sopher, single, double; John Wonderling, 2 singles, double.
Double Play 14, VFW 13
Winning pitcher -- Steve Persing.
Double Play hitters -- Joe Edwards, double, triple; Tom Flowers, 2 singles, double; Jim Knauff, 2 singles; Rick Lauer, 2 singles; Marshall Mansfield, 2 singles; Goo Monarch, 3 singles; Chuck Moon, 3 singles; Steve Persing, 3 singles; Larry Sherman, 2 singles; Barry Wilson, single, double.
VFW hitters -- Rick Copley, 3 singles; Jim Frank, 3 singles; Joe Gerzina, 2 singles; Ted Bean, 3 singles; Gary Wolbert, 2 singles, double; Bob Price, 3 singles; Bob Reed, single, double; Randy Burrows, single, double.