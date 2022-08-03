55-PLUS SOFTBALL LEAGUE
Game One
VFW 10, DJ Posey 7
Winning pitcher -- Doug Fox.
VFW hitters -- Doug Fox, 2 singles; Jim Frank, 3 singles; Joe Gerzina, 2 singles; Don Maier, 2 singles; Doug Fox II, 3 singles; Dave Price, 3 singles; Bob Reed, 3 singles; Tim Wolfgong, 2 singles.
DJ Posey hitters -- Bill Carll, 2 singles; Clayton Fox, single, triple; Al Kennedy, triple; Jim Maier, 2 singles; Matt Sopher, 2 singles; John Wonderling, double.
Game Two
VFW 7, DJ Posey 6
Winning pitcher -- Doug Fox.
VFW hitters -- Bob Price, 2 singles; Doug Fox II, 2 singles; Dave Price, triple; Tim Wolfgong, 2 singles.
DJ Posey hitters -- Jerry Brosius, 2 singles; Pat Gavin, single, double; Jim Maier, 2 singles; Fred Stevens, 3 singles; John Wonderling, single, double.
Game One
Double Play 9, Giant Eagle 8
Winning pitcher -- Steve Persing.
Double Play hitters -- Joe Edwards, 2 singles; Tom Flowers, 3 singles; Bob Greathouse, double; Steve Persing, 2 singles; Barry Wilson, 2 singles.
Giant Eagle hitters -- Ted Bean, 3 singles; Gary Wolbert, 2 doubles; Mark Hitchcock, 2 singles; Oscar Stoltz, double; Jerry Stralko, 2 singles.
Game Two
Double Play 12, Giant Eagle 5
Winning pitcher -- Steve Persing.
Double Play hitters -- Joe Edwards, 2 singles, triple; Tom Flowers, 2 singles, double; Jim Knauff, 2 singles; Rick Lauer, 2 singles; Chuck Moon, single, double; Steve Persing, 3 singles; Larry Sherman, single, home run; Barry Wilson, 2 singles, double.
Giant Eagle hitters -- Mark Hitchcock, 2 singles; Jerry Stralko, 3 singles; Jerry Thornton, 2 singles;; Tom Crookston, 2 singles.