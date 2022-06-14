FRANKLIN LITTLE LEAGUE

Community Ambulance 8, Red Horizon 2

Winning pitchers -- Barrett Smith, Jaidyn Swisher, Ronan Johnson, Kaleb Thomas.

Community Ambulance hitters -- Thomas, single; Kamry Rembold, single, double; Padraig Johnson, single, double; R. Johnson, triple; Smith, double, triple; Swisher, single, double; Slate Wagner, single.

Red Horizon hitters -- Ariana Boal, double; Mollie Weller, single.

TRI-CITY LITTLE LEAGUE

Mac's Snax 14, Friedhaber's 2

Winning pitcher -- Bentley Morrow

Mac's Snax hitters -- Bentley Morrow, single; Carter Lyons, single; Bryce Beightol, double, single; Trenton Berst, double; Michael Rodriguez, double, single; Gavin Matthews, 2 singles; Chase Rice, double, 2 singles, Adelyn Smith, single; Asher Sterling, single.

Friedhaber's hitters -- Tate O'Brien, 2 singles; Alex Karns, double; Trenton Evans, single.

Venango Machine 10, SMS 5

Winning pitchers -- Avery Thomas, Liam Bidish, Cameron Greksa.

Venango Machine hitters -- Bentley Watson, 1 single; Riley Wilson, 1 single, 1 triple; Cameron Greksa, 2 singles; Brinton Meyner, 1 single; Bentley Meyner, 1 single; Karson Gabler, 1 single; Dakota Sybert, 1 double, homerun; Evan Beach, 1 single; Liam Bidish, 2 singles; Avery Thomas, 2 singles; Benson Moon, 1 single.

SMS hitters -- Bryce Bialo, 1 double; Kaden Schrum, 2 singles; Seth Vitka, 1 single; Owen Ruditis, 1 single.

CRANBERRY GIRLS SOFTBALL

Major Division

Johnson & Anderson Excavating 10, Snyder Electric 8

Winning pitchers -- Jaymee Wice, Stella Zuck.

Johnson & Anderson hitters -- Riley Antrilli, 2 singles; Madilyn Wice, single, double; Emma Donovan, single; Ellie Hefferman, single; Jade Owens, single; Zuck, 2 singles, double.

Snyder Electric hitters -- A. Feroz, 3 singles; Samantha Smith, 4 singles.

Mini Division

Richar Shields 5, Log Cabin 4

