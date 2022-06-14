FRANKLIN LITTLE LEAGUE
Community Ambulance 8, Red Horizon 2
Winning pitchers -- Barrett Smith, Jaidyn Swisher, Ronan Johnson, Kaleb Thomas.
Community Ambulance hitters -- Thomas, single; Kamry Rembold, single, double; Padraig Johnson, single, double; R. Johnson, triple; Smith, double, triple; Swisher, single, double; Slate Wagner, single.
Red Horizon hitters -- Ariana Boal, double; Mollie Weller, single.
TRI-CITY LITTLE LEAGUE
Mac's Snax 14, Friedhaber's 2
Winning pitcher -- Bentley Morrow
Mac's Snax hitters -- Bentley Morrow, single; Carter Lyons, single; Bryce Beightol, double, single; Trenton Berst, double; Michael Rodriguez, double, single; Gavin Matthews, 2 singles; Chase Rice, double, 2 singles, Adelyn Smith, single; Asher Sterling, single.
Friedhaber's hitters -- Tate O'Brien, 2 singles; Alex Karns, double; Trenton Evans, single.
Venango Machine 10, SMS 5
Winning pitchers -- Avery Thomas, Liam Bidish, Cameron Greksa.
Venango Machine hitters -- Bentley Watson, 1 single; Riley Wilson, 1 single, 1 triple; Cameron Greksa, 2 singles; Brinton Meyner, 1 single; Bentley Meyner, 1 single; Karson Gabler, 1 single; Dakota Sybert, 1 double, homerun; Evan Beach, 1 single; Liam Bidish, 2 singles; Avery Thomas, 2 singles; Benson Moon, 1 single.
SMS hitters -- Bryce Bialo, 1 double; Kaden Schrum, 2 singles; Seth Vitka, 1 single; Owen Ruditis, 1 single.
CRANBERRY GIRLS SOFTBALL
Major Division
Johnson & Anderson Excavating 10, Snyder Electric 8
Winning pitchers -- Jaymee Wice, Stella Zuck.
Johnson & Anderson hitters -- Riley Antrilli, 2 singles; Madilyn Wice, single, double; Emma Donovan, single; Ellie Hefferman, single; Jade Owens, single; Zuck, 2 singles, double.
Snyder Electric hitters -- A. Feroz, 3 singles; Samantha Smith, 4 singles.