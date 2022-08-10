55-PLUS SOFTBALL LEAGUE

Game One

DJ Posey 11, Double Play 9

Winning pitcher -- Bill Carll.

DJ Posey hitters -- Clayton Fox, 3 singles; Al Kennedy, 3 singles; Jim Maier, 2 doubles, single; Dick Mooney, 2 singles; Tom Sollinger, 2 singles, double; Matt Sopher, 3 singles; John Wonderling, single, double, home run.

Double Play hitters -- Tom Flowers, 3 singles; Bob Hoffman, 2 singles; Steve Persing, 2 singles; Larry Sherman, single, double; Joe Gerzina, 3 singles.

Game Two

Double Play 9, DJ Posey 8

Winning pitcher -- Steve Persing.

Double Play hitters -- Joe Edwards, 3 singles; Tom Flowers, 2 singles; Rick Lauer, 2 singles; Larry Sherman, single, double; Barry Wilson, single, triple.

DJ Posey hitters -- Bill Carll, 2 singles; Clayton Fox, 3 singles; Al Kennedy, 2 singles; Dick Mooney, 4 singles; Matt Sopher, 2 doubles, single; John Wonderling, 2 doubles, single.

