55-PLUS SOFTBALL
Blue 11, Gold 8
Winning pitcher -- Gale Shouey.
Blue hitters -- Lenny Coon, 2 singles; Tom Harmon, single, double; Don Maier, 2 singles; Bob McCall, 2 singles; Bob Pifer, 2 doubles, home run; Bob Schultheis, 3 singles; Bob Schumacher, 2 singles; Gale Shouey, 2 singles, double; Tim Protzman, single, double.
Gold hitters --Jerry Brosius, 2 singles; Clayton Fox, 2 singles; Pat Gavin, triple; Jim Maier, 2 singles; John Wonderling, single, home run; Randy Burrows, 2 singles; Ted Bean, single, double.
Red 8, Maroon 5
Winning pticher -- Rick Copley.
Red hitters -- Kurt Barr, 2 singles; Jim Frank, 2 singles; Joe Gerzina, single, double; Ben Porter, 2 singles; Dave Price, single, double; Bob Reed, 2 singles.
Maroon hitters -- Joe Edwards, single, double; John Monarch, 2 singles; Gary Wolbert, single, double; Barry Wilson, 2 singles.