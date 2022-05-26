TRI-CITY LITTLE LEAGUE

Edward Jones 15, Friedhaber's 7

Winning pitchers -- Liam Richter, Landin Hansen.

Edward Jones hitters -- Landen Cook, 2 singles; Philip Steigerwald, 2 singles; Hansen, 2 singles; Teague Latshaw, 2 singles; Richter, 2 singles; Jacob Palmer, 3 singles; Isaac Seippel, 2 singles; Everett Bodien, single; Ashton Hoobler, single; Aven Patton, single; Benson Wolfe, 2 singles; Derek Pierce, 2 singles.

Friedhaber's hitters -- Will Johnson, 2 singles; Liam Johnson, single; Isiah Rossiter, single; Collin Cunningham, single; Alex Karns, double, 2 singles; Trenton Evans, single; Mason Marczalc, single.

Venango Machine 9, BKI 1

Winning pitchers -- Dakota Sybert, Cameron Greksa.

Venango Machine hitters -- Riley Wilson, single, double; Greksa, single; Liam Bidish, 2 singles; Sybert, triple; Evan Beach, single.

BKI hitters -- Griffin Kasunic, single; Jackson Kasunic, single; Aiden Detar, double, single; Quinton Siembida, single; Keegan Miller, single; Mason McIntyre, single.

Franklin Elks 4, Franklin Kiwanis 0

Winning pitchers -- Preston Keith, Damion Cassano, Justin Armant.

Elks hitters -- Keith, 2 singles; Armant, single, double; Blake Reed, single.

CRANBERRY GIRLS SOFTBALL

Major Division

Johnson & Anderson Excavation 5, G & G Doors 4

Winning pitcher -- Jaymee Wice.

Johnson & Anderson hitter -- Emma Dovovan, single.

G & G Doors hitters -- Sophie George, single; Carley Fry, triple; Cheyne Scarbrough, single.

