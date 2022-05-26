TRI-CITY LITTLE LEAGUE
Edward Jones 15, Friedhaber's 7
Winning pitchers -- Liam Richter, Landin Hansen.
Edward Jones hitters -- Landen Cook, 2 singles; Philip Steigerwald, 2 singles; Hansen, 2 singles; Teague Latshaw, 2 singles; Richter, 2 singles; Jacob Palmer, 3 singles; Isaac Seippel, 2 singles; Everett Bodien, single; Ashton Hoobler, single; Aven Patton, single; Benson Wolfe, 2 singles; Derek Pierce, 2 singles.
Friedhaber's hitters -- Will Johnson, 2 singles; Liam Johnson, single; Isiah Rossiter, single; Collin Cunningham, single; Alex Karns, double, 2 singles; Trenton Evans, single; Mason Marczalc, single.
Venango Machine 9, BKI 1
Winning pitchers -- Dakota Sybert, Cameron Greksa.
Venango Machine hitters -- Riley Wilson, single, double; Greksa, single; Liam Bidish, 2 singles; Sybert, triple; Evan Beach, single.
BKI hitters -- Griffin Kasunic, single; Jackson Kasunic, single; Aiden Detar, double, single; Quinton Siembida, single; Keegan Miller, single; Mason McIntyre, single.
Franklin Elks 4, Franklin Kiwanis 0
Winning pitchers -- Preston Keith, Damion Cassano, Justin Armant.
Elks hitters -- Keith, 2 singles; Armant, single, double; Blake Reed, single.
CRANBERRY GIRLS SOFTBALL
Major Division
Johnson & Anderson Excavation 5, G & G Doors 4
Winning pitcher -- Jaymee Wice.
Johnson & Anderson hitter -- Emma Dovovan, single.
G & G Doors hitters -- Sophie George, single; Carley Fry, triple; Cheyne Scarbrough, single.