TRI-CITY LITTLE LEAGUE
Gardinier-Warren 16, Oil City VFW 1
Winning pitchers -- Torin Schmidt, Hunter Carll.
Gardinier hitters -- Kale Rembold, home run; Cooper Carll, triple double; Hayden Behe, double, single; RykerMcAfoose, double; Liam Bidish, single; Hunter Carll, single; Tucker Montgomery, single; Barrett Smith, single; Jaidyn Swisher, single.
VFW hitters -- Blake Sandrock, single; Bodie Fichter, single.
Culligan Water 8, Franklin Kiwanis 7
Winning pitcher -- Clark Findlay, Kannon Speerstra, Kyler Craig.
Culligan hitters -- John Shreve, single; Kannon Speerstra, double; Clark Findlay, home run, double, single.
JUNIOR LEAGUE
Schake 8, Titusvlle 1
Winning pitchers -- Blake Marchinke, Zach Shumaker.
Schake hitters -- Zach Shumaker, single; Blake Marchinke, single; Brody Bowler, single; Lincoln Galla, triple, single; Gabe Schweikert single.
Titusville hitters -- Aaron Vogus, single; Tanner Wolfkiel, double; Hunter Kerr, single.