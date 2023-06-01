TRI-CITY LITTLE LEAGUE

Gardinier-Warren 16, Oil City VFW 1

Winning pitchers -- Torin Schmidt, Hunter Carll.

Gardinier hitters -- Kale Rembold, home run; Cooper Carll, triple double; Hayden Behe, double, single; RykerMcAfoose, double; Liam Bidish, single; Hunter Carll, single; Tucker Montgomery, single; Barrett Smith, single; Jaidyn Swisher, single.

VFW hitters -- Blake Sandrock, single; Bodie Fichter, single.

Culligan Water 8, Franklin Kiwanis 7

Winning pitcher -- Clark Findlay, Kannon Speerstra, Kyler Craig.

Culligan hitters -- John Shreve, single; Kannon Speerstra, double; Clark Findlay, home run, double, single.

JUNIOR LEAGUE

Schake 8, Titusvlle 1

Winning pitchers -- Blake Marchinke, Zach Shumaker.

Schake hitters -- Zach Shumaker, single; Blake Marchinke, single; Brody Bowler, single; Lincoln Galla, triple, single; Gabe Schweikert single.

Titusville hitters -- Aaron Vogus, single; Tanner Wolfkiel, double; Hunter Kerr, single.

