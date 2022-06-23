LITTLE LEAGUE
Franklin Elks 7, Franklin Rotary 1
Winning pitchers -- Preston Keith, Damion Cassano, Justin Armant.
Elks hitters -- Preston Keith, 2 singles, home run; Damion Cassano, 1 single, 1 double; Justin Armant, 1 double; Anthony Martin, 1 single, 1 double; Ryder Green, 1 single.
Rotary hitters -- Carter Barrett, 1 single.
CRANBERRY GIRLS SOFTBALL
Mini Division
Richar Shields 12, Log Cabin 1
Richar Shields hitters -- Eve Gourley, 4 singles, 2 RBIs; Ariella Dunkle, 3 singles; Scarlette Miller, 3 singles; Lily McCullough, 2 singles, 1 RBI; Brea Vogan, 3 singles, 3 RBIs; CeCe Jordan, 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Charlie Postlewait, 3 singles, 1 RBI; Brynnley Shotts, 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Log Cabin hitters -- Cambree Karnes, 2 singles; Ella Beach, 2 singles; Hannah Snyder, 1 RBI; Taryn McFall, 1 single.