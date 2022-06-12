TRI-CITY LITTLE LEAGUE
Mac's Snax 8, Chris' Tire 7
Winning pitchers -- Trenton Berst, Bryce Beightol.
Mac's hitters -- Bentley Morrow, 2 singles; Carter Lyons, single; Beightol, single; Berst, double; Gavin Matthews, 2 singles; Michael Rodriguez, single; Chase Rice, 3 singles; Jack Lyons, single.
Chris' Tire hitters -- Carter Burneisen, 2 singles, triple; Kevin LaRoche, double; Michael Perry, single; Grady Morrow, single; Rodney Deal, double, single.
Community Ambulance 7, Log Cabin 2
Winning pitchers -- Torin Schmidt, Ronan Johnson.
Community Ambulance hitters -- Schmidt, single; Kamry Rembold, 2 singles, double; Padraig Johnson, single, double; R. Johnson, 2 singles; Barrett Smith, single; Chase Graham, double; Jaidyn Swisher, 3 singles; Slate Wagner, single; Margaret Johnson, single.
Log Cabin hitters -- Sy Kellerman, single; Jayden Vanepps, 2 singles; Greyden Cramer, single, inside-the-park home run; Ashton Reed, single; Trey Hawke, 2 singles; Parker Stelene, single; Ian Oliver, single; Ryder Alex, single.