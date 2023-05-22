TRI-CITY LITTLE LEAGUE

Seneca Hardwood 5, Snyder Electric 2

Winning pitchers -- Dylan Gregory, Korbin Baker.

Seneca Hardwood hitters -- Gregory, single; Greyden Galla, 2 singles; Baker, single; Matthew Antrilli, single; Jarrett Lehnortt, single.

Snyder Electric hitters -- Bryce Marchinke, single, double; Greyson Sutley, 2 singles; Jase O'Neil, double; Dylan Hartle, single.

Franklin Rotary 19, Pleasantville 1

Winning pitchers -- Holden Goodman, Chase Barrett, Bryce Beightol.

Rotary hitters -- Carter Barrett, single; Holden Goodman, double; Korbyn Sires, single, triple; Joe Coursen, single, triple; Chase Barrett, single.

