JUNIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Specialty Machine 18, Cranberry Sheetz 0
Winning pitchers -- Holland Fratus, Cole Averill.
Sheetz hitters -- Lincoln Galla, double, single; Nolan Boyer, single.
