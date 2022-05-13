TRI-CITY LITTLE LEAGUE
EDWARD JONES 14, MAC'S SNAX 2
Winning pitcher -- Philip Steigerwald
Edward Jones hitters -- Steigerwald, single; Landin Hansen, double, single; Landen Cook, Double; Liam Richter, single; Jacob Palmer, double, single; Isaac Seippel, 2 singles; Everett Bodien, single; Ashton Hoobler, single; Aven Patton, single; Benson Wolfe, single.
Mac's Snax hitters -- Bentley Morrow, double, single; Samuel Rosen, double, single; Bryce Beightol, single; Trenton Berst, double, single; Jack Lyons, single; Michael Rodriguez, 2 singles; Carter Lyons, single.