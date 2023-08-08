55 PLUS SOFTBALL LEAGUE

Blue 7, Red 2

Winning pitcher -- Gale Shouey.

Blue hitters -- Bob Pifer, 2 singles, double; Bob Schultheis, 3 singles; Bob Schumacher, 2 singles; Shouey, single, 2 doubles.

Red hitters -- Kurt Bart, single, triple; Bruce Reed, single, double.

Red 13, Blue 3

Winning pitcher -- Tim Wolfgong.

Red hitters -- Kurt Bart, single, double; Joe Gerzina, 2 singles; Bob Price, 2 singles; Dave Price, 2 singles, home run; Bruce Reed, double, triple, home run; Wolfgong, double. 

Blue hitters -- Bob  Schumacher, single, double; Gale Shouey, double.

Orange 13, Gold 4

Winning pitcher -- Rick Williams.

Orange hitters -- Randy Burrows, single, double; Don Hall, 2 singles;  Larry Larson, 2 singles; Ron Shreckengost, 2 singles; Tom Smith, 3 singles; Oscar Stoltz, single, double; Gary Wolbert, 3 singles.

Gold hitters -- Jerry Brosius, single, double; Tom Ochs, 2 singles; Fred Stevens double.

Gold 15, Orange 11

Winning pitcher -- John Gerber.

Gold hitters -- Jerry Brosius, 2 singles; Clayton Fox, 3 singles; Pat Gavin, single, triple, home run; Gerber, 2 singles; Tom Ochs, 3 singles; Tom Sollinger, double; John Wonderling, single, double, home run.

Orange hitters -- Ted Bean, 2 singles; Don Hall, single, double; Ron Shreckengost, 2 singles; Jerry Stralko, 2 singles; Gary Wolbert, 2 singles, triple.

