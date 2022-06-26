JUNIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Gates 'N Barr's 8, Pleasantville 1
Winning pitchers -- Landon Jones, Haydon Bevier.
Barr's hitters -- Bart Rosen, single, double; Jordan Jones, single; Bevier, double; Dom Dawes, single; Skyler Green, 2 singles.
Updated: June 26, 2022 @ 5:50 pm
