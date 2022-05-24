CRANBERRY GIRLS SOFTBALL
Modified Division
Moonlight Packing 4, Rossbacher 1
Winning pitchers -- Brynn Marchinke, Brooklyn Williams.
CRANBERRY KIDS PITCH
Chris' Tires 16, Sprinklez 3
Chris' Tires hitters -- Connor Sheatz, triple; Carter Burneisen, single; Jarrett Lehnortt, 2 singles; Parker Bickel, 2 singles; Rodney Deal, 3 singles; Dylan Hartle, 2 singles, 2 doubles; Michael Perry, single; Grady Morrow, single; Kevin LaRoche, single, double; Linkin Carson, single; Austin McIntyre, double; Grayson Hepler, 3 singles.
TRI-CITY LITTLE LEAGUE
Community Ambulance 18, SMS 11
Winning pitchers -- Kamry Rembold, Jaidyn Swisher, Xavior Pleger, Barrett Smith.
Community Ambulance hitters -- Swisher, single, triple; Rembold, single; Padraig Johnson, single, double; Torin Schmidt, 3 singles; Smith, single, double; Ronan Johnson, single; Slate Wagner, single; Kaleb Thomas, single; Chase Graham, single.
Mac's Snax 20, Red Horizon 9
Winning pitchers -- Bentley Morrow, Michael Rodriguez.
Mac's hitters -- Bentley Morrow, single; Carter Lyons, 2 singles; Bryce Beightol, 2 singles; Trenton Berst, double, single; Sam Rosen, 2 singles; Michael Rodriguez, single; Gavin Matthews, 2 singles; Adelyn Smith, single; Keith Habbyshaw, double; Chase Rice, single; Jack Lyons, single.
Red Horizon hitters -- Chance Russel, single; Brady Dudzik, double; Sawyer Schnitzer, 2 singles; Baxter Long, single; Mollie Weller, single; Reed Milner, single.
Seneca Hardwoods 10, OC Eagles 5
Winning pitchers -- Korbin Baker, Dylan Gregory, Gabe Schweikert, Bode Fichter, Zach Shumaker.
Seneca hitters -- Zach Shumaker, single; Gabe Schweikert, 2 singles, 2 doubles; Dylan Gregory, 3 singles, double; Noah Mong, double; Konor Scott, 2 singles; Matthew Antrilli, single.
Eagles hitters -- Colton Wilson, single; Jayden Umstead, single; Mel Umstead, single; Blake Miller, double; Brady Fulmer, single.
JUNIOR LEGION BASEBALL
Oil City Legion Post #32 6, Edinboro 0
Winning pitcher -- Elijah Brosius.
Post #32 hitters -- Brosius, single; Casey Rybak, single; Coleman Knapp, single; Wyatt Overt, 2 singles; Braylon Barger, 2 singles; Ryland Geib, single; Brandon Murray, single; Ethan Plowman, single, double; Bryce Stewart, single; Kayson Geib, single.