A-C VALLEY/UNION (3)
Fleming (3b) 3 0 0, Preston (3b) 0 0 0, Bauer (lf) 2 1 0, R. Cooper (ss-p) 3 1 0, Amsler (1b-2b) 3 01, Crissman (p-1b) 1 0 0, Link (2b-ss) 2 0 0, Best 0 0 0, Lowrey (dh) 2 1 0, Z. Cooper (rf) 3 0 1, Causey (cf) 3 0 0, Ruth (cr) 0 0 0, Bulisco (cr) 0 0 0. Totals: 22 3 2.
CRANBERRY (1)
Lavrich (p-ss) 2 1 1, Forrest (cf-p) 3 0 1, Fento (ss-cf) 3 0 1, C. Wenner (c) 2 0 0, Bell (2b) 3 0 1, Olson 0 0 0, Weaver (1b) 3 0 1, Carbaugh (lf) 2 0 0, Comiske (3b) 2 0 0, Deloe (3b) 1 0 0, Keenan (rf) 2 0 0, Rembold 1 0 0, Burgdorfer (cr) 0 0 0. Totals: 24 1 5.
Score by Innings
A-C Valley/Union;111;000;0;--;3
Cranberry;100;000;0;--;1
2B -- Cranberry (Bell).
RBIs -- A-C Valley/Union (Amsler 2, Z. Cooper), Cranberry (Forrest).