SHARON -- Mark Cattron walked with the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning on Monday as Sharon overcame a 9-3 deficit to pull out a 10-9 win over visiting Franklin in the Region 2 opener for both teams.
The Tigers trailed 9-3 with two out in the bottom of the seventh before storming back, starting with a three-run double by Hayden Scarmack. Cattron followed with an RBI single to make it 9-7. A pair of Franklin relievers then issued four consecutive walks to force home two runs to tie the game.
In the eighth, Sharon received four straight walks to bring home the winning run and hand the Knights (2-1 overall, 0-1 R2) their first defeat.
In all, there were a total of 28 walks, 18 by Franklin pitchers and 10 by Sharon hurlers.
Franklin overcame an early 1-0 deficit by scoring four runs in the the third and fifth innings, sandwiched around a run in the fourth to take a commanding 9-2 lead.
The four-run third was highlighted by Alex Wible's three-run double and he later scored on Evan Turner's run-scoring single.
Luke Guth doubled to lead off the fourth, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Drew Kockler's sacrifice fly.
In the fifth, Sam Wimer singled home a run, Nate Fezell had a two-run sacrifice fly and Guth also had a sacrifice fly.
Sharon added a run in the sixth before the big rally in the seventh.
Franklin finished with eight hits as Guth led the way with a single and double. Turner singled twice while Wible and starting pitcher Zach Boland each doubled. Aidan McCracken and Sam Wimer each added a single.
Chandler Maurice singled and tripled for Sharon and Cattron singled twice. Scarmack doubled while Derek Dougler and Will Beckert chipped in with singles.
Boland, Matt Wimer, Ethan Nightingale, Guth, Fezell and Turner shared mound duties for the Knights, combining for 18 walks and nine strikeouts.
Franklin will return to action on Wednesday at Conneaut Area.
Oil City 6, Slippery Rock 2
SLIPPERY ROCK -- Alex Stevens went the distance on the mound while Jacob Teeter and Connor Highfield combined for five of the Oil City's nine hits as the Oilers evened their record at 2-2 following a 6-2 win over Slippery Rock in Region 2 play.
Stevens limited the Rockets to only one earned run on three hits while striking out four and walking one in his seven innings on the mound.
With Stevens dealing on the hill, Teeter stroked three singles and drove in a pair of runs for the Oilers while Highfield has two singles. Charlie Motter ripped a double while Hank Lockhart, Will McMahon and Elijah Brosius each had a single with McMahon knocking in a run.
Oil City will travel to Sharon on Wednesday.
Titusville 11, Grove City 6
GROVE CITY -- Landon Baker went 3-for-4 and drove in five runs as Titusville opened Region 2 play with an 11-6 victory over Grove City.
Coach Roy Schweitzer's Rockets (3-1 overall, 1-0 R2) plated three runs in the first inning and one each in the third and fifth frames before erupting for five runs in the sixth inning. They also added an insurance run in the seventh.
Baker led the way with a two-run single in the first inning, an RBI single in the third and a two-run single in the sixth stanza while Kasen Neely cracked a solo home run in the fifth before adding an RBI single in the seventh.
Ashton Burleigh and Drew Wheeling each brought in a run with bases-loaded walks while Caden Blakeslee plated a run with a groundout. Jaxon Covell chipped in with a pair of singles while Mason Titus and Burleigh each added a single.
Wheeling pitched the final four innings in relief to log the win. He gave up four runs, three earned, on two hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Kam Mong started on the mound, giving up two earned runs on four hits with no strikeouts and two walks.
Hayden McCreadie led the Eagles with a three-run home run in the sixth inning while Jack Hathaway added a pair of singles.
Titusville will host Hickory on Wednesday.