Lakeview 6, Union/A-C Valley 1
DUBOIS -- Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley's offense was unable to get on track as the Falcon Knights dropped a 6-1 decision to Lakeview in non-conference play at Showers Field in DuBois.
After two scoreless frames, the Sailors put up four runs in the bottom of the third and never looked back, adding two insurance runs in the fourth before U/ACV avoided the shutout with a run in the top of the seventh.
Zach Cooper, Trey Fleming and Lane Bauer each recorded a hit for the Falcons Knights with Bauer's being a double. Bailey Crissman notched their lone RBI.
Sebastian Link took the loss on the mound, tossing 2.2 innings, giving up four runs on four hits and a walk.
Cody Fagley paced the Sailors with two hits to go along with an RBI while Maddox Bell tripled and drove in two runs. Owen Dye added a single and an RBI.
Evan Reiser logged the win, tossing six scoreless innings and striking out five while giving up just two hits and two walks.