A-C Valley/Union 3, Cranberry 1
DuBOIS -- Bailey Crissman pitched five solid innings on the mound while Gary Amsler and Zach Cooper combined to drive in all three runs as Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union improved to 2-0 on the season after posting a 3-1 victory over Cranberry at Stern Field.
The game was tied 1-1 after the first inning, but the Falcon Knights tallied a run in the second and another run in the third. That was more than enough offense for Crissman as he limited the Berries to one earned run on four hits over five innings to log the win. He finished with seven strikeouts and three walks. Ryan Cooper tossed the final two frames to earn the save. He gave up one hit while fanning four and walking one.
Amsler led the offense with a single and two RBIs while Zach Cooper added a single and an RBI.
Nathan Bell drilled a double for coach Pat Irwin's Berries while Preston Forrest had a single and an RBI. Kenny Lavrich, Austin Fento and Ashton Weaver each added a single.
Lavrich and Forrest shared the pitching duties for the Berries. Lavrich started on the mound and worked three innings. He gave up three runs, one earned, on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Forrest pitched the final four frames, striking out six and walking two.