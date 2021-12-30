VARSITY BOYS
CLARION (41)
Lauer 4 1-1 10, Alston 1 0-0 2, Merrell 1 1-1 3, C. Simko 4 0-2 8, G. Simko 2 0-0 4, Quinn 3 0-3 7, Da. Smail 2 2-2 6, De. Smail 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 5-11 41.
CAMERON COUNTY (42)
Allison 5 2-3 13, Erickson 1 2-2 4, Lewis 2 0-0 5, Brown 5 2-4 13, Farren 3 1-2 7. Totals: 16 7-11 42.
Score by Quarters
Clarion;10;7;15;9;--;41
Cameron County;16;11;7;8;--;42
3-point goals -- Clarion (Lauer, Quinn), Cameron County (Allison, Lewis, Brown).
CHARTIERS VALLEY (64)
Sleva 2 2-2 6, Davis 10 4-5 26, Ferguson 4 0-0 9, Dervonik 7 0-0 15, Cruz 2 0-0 4, Zajicek 1 2-2 4. Totals: 26 8-9 64.
GROVE CITY (66)
Hathaway 0 0-1 0, Stull 7 2-3 17, Greer 5 1-4 12, Loughry 3 2-2 9, Pereira 0 2-2 2, Haggart 4 5-8 15, Dreves 2 0-0 4, Lutz 2 3-6 7, Martin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 15-26 66.
Score by Quarters
Chartiers Valley;14;16;17;17;--;64
Grove City;13;21;18;14;--66
3-point goals -- Chartiers Valley (Davis 2, Ferguson, Dervonik), Grove City (Haggart 2, Stull, Greer, Loughry).
VARSITY GIRLS
KEYSTONE (35)
Albright 0 0-0 0, Gruber 5 1-2 11, Traister 1 1-3 4, Patrick 1 0-0 2, S. Bell 0 0-0 0, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Reyes 0 1-3 1, Winters 0 0-2 0, Bowser 5 4-8 14, Wolbert 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 7-17 35.
CRANBERRY (9)
Bunyak 0 1-6 1, Ferringer 1 1-2 3, Coe 1 0-5 2, Rembold 0 0-0 0, Schoch 0 0-0 0, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Ley 0 0-0 0, Gregory 1 1-2 3, Scarborough 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 3-15 9.
Score by Quarters
Keystone;14;10;4;7;--;35
Cranberry;1;2;2;4;--;9
3-point goals -- Keystone (Traister, Wolbert).
HARBOR CREEK (45)
Weber 2 0-0 4, Infantino 1 0-0 2, Przybylski 7 0-0 15, Benim 2 0-0 4, Smith 3 1-2 7, Zank 3 0-0 7, Kapsar 2 2-4 6. Totals: 20 3-6 45.
FRANKLIN (20)
Bashor 3 4-8 10, Billingsley 2 0-0 4, Adams 0 0-0 0, Ja. Blum 0 1-4 1, Je. Blum 0 1-7 1, LaJeunesse 0 0-0 0, Ekis 1 0-0 2, Hicks 0 0-1 0, Doty 0 0-0 0, Boal 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 6-20 20.
Score by Quarters
Harbor Creek;17;9;14;5;--;45
Franklin;0;5;9;6;--;20
3-point goals -- Harbor Creek (Przybylski, Zank).
NORTH CLARION (56)
M. McFarland 1 0-0 3, M. Bauer 3 0-0 6, Green 2 2-5 6, O. Siegel 1 0-0 3, E. McFarland 1 1-2 3, Homan 0 0-0 0, Kriebel 3 0-0 6, G. Siegel 7 4-4 18, Lutz 3 0-0 6, Aites 2 1-2 5. Totals: 23 8-13 56.
KANE (30)
Jekielek 1 0-0 2, Smith 5 1-3 11, Anderson 5 0-0 10, Walter 1 0-0 3, R. Haight 1 0-2 2, A. Haight 1 0-0 2, Danielson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 1-5 30.
Score by Quarters
North Clarion;20;8;14;14;--;56
Kane;6;12;10;2;--;30
3-point goals -- North Clarion (M. McFarland, O. Siegel), Kane (Walter).
ELLWOOD CITY (45)
Garroway 1 0-0 3, Noble 1 5-6 8, Balin 3 0-1 8, Servick 4 5-9 14, Sedgwick 3 1-5 7, Chambers 2 1-2 5. Totals: 14 12-21 45.
REDBANK VALLEY (52)
Bonanno 0 0-0 0, Rearick 3 1-2 9, Smathers 0 0-0 0, Bowser 0 0-0 0, Clouse 0 1-2 1, Foringer 7 0-0 14, Huffman 6 4-11 16, Harmon 2 3-5 7, Davis 2 1-1 5. Totals: 20 10-21 52.
Score by Quarters
Ellwood City;19;8;14;4;--;45
Redbank;8;11;16;17;--52
3-point goals -- Ellwood City (Balin 2, Garroway, Noble, Servick), Redbank (Rearick 2).
CLARION-LIMESTONE (55)
Milliron 6 6-12 18, K. Dunn 3 8-11 14, Coull 4 2-6 10, Leadbetter 3 2-3 9, Sebastian-Sims 1 0-0 2, J. Dunn 1 0-0 2, Simpson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 18-32 55.
PORTERSVILLE CHRISTIAN (35)
Shandick 2 0-0 4, Morley 3 0-1 7, Ambrose 1 2-5 4, Green 5 3-8 13, Van Gent 1 0-0 2, Gwynar 0 2-6 2, Sleeher 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 8-22 35.
Score by Quarters
Clarion-Limestone;17;14;12;12;--;55
Portersville Christian;10;12;7;6;--;35
3-point goals -- Clarion-Limestone (Coull), Portersville Christian (Morley).
SHARON (28)
Crumby 0 0-0 0, Chester 3 1-3 8, Connelly 1 0-0 2, J. McGhee 4 0-0 8, Hasan 0 0-2 0, I. McGhee 0 0-0 0, Young 0 0-0 0, Griggs 0 0-0 0, L. Root 3 0-0 6, S. Root 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 1-5 28.
MONITEAU (60)
Jewart 3 0-0 7, Fleeger 1 0-0 3, Kelly 9 0-0 21, A. Pry 1 1-2 3, D. Pry 6 2-2 14, V. Pry 5 2-4 12, Roxberry 0 0-0 0, Curl 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 5-8 60.
Score by Quarters
Sharon;4;6;11;7;--;28
Moniteau;27;15;5;13;--;60
3-point goals -- Sharon (Chester), Moniteau (Kelly 3, Jewart, Fleeger).
GROVE CITY (32)
Como 2 0-0 5, Perample 3 1-2 7, Santom 4 2-2 10, Callahan 0 0-0 0, Gamble 1 2-2 4, Reiber 3 0-0 6. Totals: 13 5-6 32.
LAUREL (29)
Lombardo 1 0-0 3, R. Atkins 2 0-0 4, Pontius 3 1-2 8, T. Atkins 0 0-0 0, Fortuna 2 4-7 8, Ruperto 0 0-0 0, Hill 2 2-4 6. Totals: 10 7-13 29.
Score by Quarters
Grove City;7;6;9;10;--;32
Laurel;7;5;10;7;--;29
3-point goals -- Grove City (Como), Laurel (Lombardo, Pontius).
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
Tuesday's game
GENERAL McLANE (71)
Berger 0 1-2 1, Rhodes 1 0-0 2, Means 2 0-0 5, Robson 1 0-0 2, Anderson 5 0-0 11, Webb 2 1-2 5, Daley 8 0-0 17, J. Zietz 5 2-4 13, I. Zeitz 7 1-4 15. Totals: 31 5-12 71.
OIL CITY (40)
McMahon 3 0-0 6, Teeter 2 6-7 10, Schevock 1 0-1 2, Plowman 0 1-2 1, Hargenrader 2 0-2 4, Donald 3 5-5 11, J. VanWormer 1 0-0 2, Stephens 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 12-17 40.
Score by Quarters
General McLane;19;20;19;13;--;71
Oil City;9;13;10;8;--;40
3-point goals -- General McLane (Means, Anderson, Daley, J. Zeitz).
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
HARBOR CREEK (31)
Bossart 3 0-0 6, Mirta 4 0-0 10, Barton 2 0-0 4, Infantino 1 0-0 2, Benim 4 1-1 9. Totals: 14 1-1 31.
FRANKLIN (24)
LaJeunesse 1 0-0 2, Ekis 4 0-0 8, Hicks 2 3-6 7, Boal 1 0-2 2, Doty 2 1-4 5. Totals: 10 4-12 24.
Score by Quarters
Harbor Creek;11;5;13;2;--;31
Franklin;0;14;5;5;--;24
3-point goals -- Harbor Creek (Mirta 2).
9TH GRADE BOYS
FRANKLIN (29)
Sanchez 0 3-4 3, W. Findlan 2 0-1 4, Carey 2 0-2 5, J. Findlan 1 2-2 4, Melat 1 3-5 5, Wimer 1 0-0 2, Turner 2 2-2 6. Totals: 9 10-16 29.
GIRARD (34)
Maher 0 2-2 2, Pratt 1 2-2 5, Kibbe 2 0-3 4, Gadoy 5 6-6 18, St. Julien 0 0-2 0, Mayes 2 1-2 5. Totals: 10 11-17 34.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;4;11;5;5;4;--;29
Girard;10;6;5;4;9;--;34
3-point goals -- Franklin (Carey), Girard (Kibbe 2, Pratt).