VARSITY BOYS
VENANGO CATHOLIC (53)
Hartle 1 0-0 2, Kluck 0 0-0 0, C. Beichner 5 3-4 15, K. Beichner 1 2-2 4, Campbell 0 0-2 0, Henry 13 0-0 29, Suttle 1 1-2 3. Totals: 21 6-10 53.
FOREST AREA (32)
Dashner 2 0-0 4, Carll 1 0-0 2, Custer 3 1-3 8, Bawden 5 2-6 14, Dietrich 2 0-2 4, Healy 0 0-0 0, Russ 0 0-0 0, Bayle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-11 32.
Score by Quarters
Venango Catholic;18;14;8;13;--;53
Forest Area;4;9;7;12;--;32
3-point goals -- Venango Catholic (Henry 3, C. Beichner 2), Forest Area (Bawden 2, Custer).
VARSITY GIRLS
A-C VALLEY (22)
McVay 2 0-0 5, Parks 2 0-0 4, Snyder 2 0-0 5, Dehart 2 2-4 6, C. Myers 1 0-0 2, Raschiatore 0 0-1 0, E. Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 2-5 22.
CLARION (46)
S. Babington 6 0-0 16, Alston 4 5-7 13, Durish 2 0-0 4, Diehl 1 0-0 2, Bowser 1 0-0 3, Baker 1 0-2 2, Troese 2 0-0 4, Best 1 0-0 2, Boddorf 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-9 46.
Score by Quarters
A-C Valley;6;3;4;9;--;22
Clarion;20;13;5;8;--;46
3-point goals -- A-C Valley (McVay, Snyder), Clarion (S. Babington 4, Bowser).