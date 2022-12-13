VARSITY BOYS
GROVE CITY (53)
Irani 3 1-2 8, Greer 6 0-0 12, Ferguson 4 0-0 10, Gubba 0 0-0 0, Loughry 5 2-2 15, Lutz 1 1-4 3, Martin 2 1-2 5. Totals: 21 5-10 53.
OIL CITY (39)
Highfield 1 0-0 3, Knox 3 2-2 8, Hornbeck 3 0-4 6, Stephens 0 0-0 0, McMahon 0 0-0 0, VanWormer 5 1-1 14, Hargenrader 1 0-0 2, Donald 3 0-0 6, Liederbach 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-7 39.
Score by Quarters
Grove City;12;11;19;11;--;53
Oil City;7;6;18;8;--;39
3-point goals -- Grove City (Loughry 3, Ferguson 2, Irani), Oil City (VanWormer 3, Highfield).
MEADVILLE (53)
Burnett 2 0-0 4, Simmons 8 0-2 18, Burchard 7 2-2 18, Luteran 0 2-2 2, Pope 0 0-2 0, Ball 4 1-1 9, Reichel 0 2-2 2. Totals: 21 7-11 53.
FRANKLIN (59)
Owens 1 1-2 3, Buckley 2 1-4 5, Wood 5 3-4 16, Dr. Payne 3 2-5 8, McCracken 2 1-3 6, Boland 0 2-2 2, Curry 8 1-5 19. Totals: 21 11-25 59.
Score by Quarters
Meadville;12;16;11;14;--;53
Franklin;18;11;10;20;--59
3-point goals -- Meadville (Simmons 2, Burchard 2), Franklin (Wood 3, Curry 2, McCracken).
MONITEAU (59)
Delarosa-Rugg 2 2-2 8, Martino 3 0-1 6, Zepeda 5 0-1 11, Jackson 6 4-6 16, Dessicino 3 0-0 6, Alferno 0 0-0 0, Bush 2 0-2 6, Cook 0 0-0 0, Sankey 1 0-0 2, Thomas 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 6-12 59.
CRANBERRY (27)
Merryman 6 1-2 15, Col. Zerbe 0 1-2 1, Schwab 1 0-0 3, Weaver 1 0-0 3, D. Zerbe 0 0-0 0, Morrow 0 0-0 0, Findlay 0 0-0 0, Con. Zerbe 0 0-0 0, L. Baker 0 0-0 0, Hanna 1 0-0 2, Rex 1 0-0 3, Blauser 0 0-0 0, Bunyak 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 2-6 27.
Score by Quarters
Moniteau;13;20;18;8;--;59
Cranberry;9;6;7;5;--;27
3-point goals -- Moniteau (Dealrosa-Rugg 2, Bush 2, Zepeda) Cranberry (Merryman 2, Schwab, Weaver, Rex).
NORTH CLARION (67)
Watterson 5 0-0 11, Hartle 8 0-0 18, Bish 1 0-0 3, D. Irwin 6 1-3 15, Castner 4 1-2 9, Hargenrader 3 2-6 11, Wolbert 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 4-11 67.
A-C VALLEY (76)
Dittman 6 1-3 18, Cooper 1 0-0 3, Bauer 0 0-0 0, Preston 12 0-0 25, Clover 11 2-2 24, Best 2 2-2 6, Runyan 0 0-0 0, Stevanus 0 0-0 0, Will 0 0-0 0. Totals: 32 5-7 76.
Score by Quarters
North Clarion;15;16;18;18;--;67
A-C Valley;19;15;17;25;--;76
3-point goals -- North Clarion (Hargenrader 3, D. Irwin 2, Hartle 2, Watterson, Bish), A-C Valley (Dittman 5, Preston, Cooper).
KEYSTONE (34)
Albright 1 0-0 3, Keth 1 0-0 2, Nellis 5 0-0 11, Henry 6 3-7 15, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Sell 1 1-2 3, Foster 0 0-0 0, English 0 0-0 0, Rupp 0 0-0 0, Say 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-9 34.
CLARION-LIMESTONE (68)
Hesdon 5 0-0 12, Klingensmith 7 3-4 18, Painter 1 0-0 2, Sarvey 0 0-0 0, T. Smith 3 2-2 9, Rankin 2 2-4 6, Ferguson 4 1-2 10, Callen 1 3-3 5, Craig 3 0-2 6, Siewicki 0 0-0 0, Kemmer 0 0-2 0, Lutz 0 0-2 0. Totals: 26 11-21 68.
Score by Quarters
Keystone;18;6;8;2;--;34
C-L;14;35;11;8;--;68
3-point goals -- Keystone (Albright, Nellis), C-L (Hesdon 2, Klingensmith, T. Smith, Ferguson).
UNION (79)
Roxbury 8 2-4 19, Trey Fleming 1 0-0 2, Johnston 5 0-0 10, Laughlin 2 0-0 4, Smith 3 0-0 7, Jordan 1 0-0 2, Salizzoni 3 1-2 9, Burns 1 0-0 2, Trent Fleming 3 3-4 9, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Gallagher 2 0-0 4, Bish 3 2-2 9. Totals: 33 8-12 79.
FOREST AREA (13)
Dashner 0 0-0 0, Carll 0 0-2 0, Melego 1 0-0 2, Dietrich 2 0-0 4, Russ 0 0-0 0, Bayle 0 0-0 0, Healy 2 3-4 7. Totals: 5 3-6 13.
Score by Quarters
Union;21;19;28;11;--;79
Forest Area;0;2;5;6;--;13
3-point goals -- Union (Salizzoni 2, Roxbury, Smith, Bish).
KARNS CITY (47)
Ritzert 0 0-0 0, Beighley 3 1-3 8, Grossman 1 0-0 3, Rupp 4 3-4 11, Callihan 3 3-5 9, Peters 8 0-1 16. Totals: 19 7-13 47.
REDBANK VALLEY (42)
Ortz 2 1-2 6, B. Wagner 2 0-0 5, Fricko 0 0-0 0, Page 1 0-0 2, Carrier 2 0-0 5, O. Clouse 3 2-2 8, M. Clouse 3 0-0 7, C. Wagner 1 0-0 3, Kozma 2 1-2 6. Totals: 16 4-6 42.
Score by Quarters
Karns City;11;13;11;12;--;42
Redbank Valley;9;6;17;10;--;42
3-point goals -- Karns City (Beighley, Grossman), Redbank Valley (Ortz, B. Wagner, Carrier, M. Clouse, C. Wagner, Kozma).
VENANGO CATHOLIC (45)
Henry 11 3-6 28, Ky. Beichner 2 0-0 4, Ko. Beicher 3 0-0 6, Campbell 2 0-0 4, Kluck 1 0-0 3. Totals: 11 3-6 45,
CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY (63)
Kolesar 4 0-0 8, Sorensen 8 0-0 18, Swoger 4 2-2 10, Baker 5 0-0 10, Mourachian 8 1-2 17. Totals: 29 3-4 63.
Score by Quarters
Venango Catholic;2;17;10;16;--;45
CLA;20;13;13;17;--;63
3-point goals -- VC (Henry 3, Kluck), CLA (Sorensen 2).
VARSITY GIRLS
CRANBERRY (9)
Findlay 0 0-1 0, Garland 1 0-0 2, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Rembold 0 1-2 1, Scarbrough 0 0-0 0, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Shumaker 3 0-3 6, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Wessell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 1-6 9.
MONITEAU (51)
Jewart 2 0-0 4, Fleeger 1 0-0 2, Kelly 4 3-4 11, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Bayless 0 0-0 0, A. Pry 5 0-0 10, Curl 2 0-2 4, D. Pry 2 2-2 6, Arblaster 0 0-0 0, Roxberry 1 0-0 2, Sankey 4 2-2 10, Hartle 0 0-0 0, Osborne 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-10 51.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;0;6;0;3;--;9
Moniteau;15;11;17;8;--;51
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
GROVE CITY (25)
Ketler 0 2-2 2, Kurz 0 0-2 0, Knouse 0 3-4 3, Gubba 2 5-7 9, Manacher 0 1-2 1, Fisher 2 6-8 10. Totals: 4 17-25 25.
OIL CITY (53)
Stephens 4 10-11 18, McMahon 3 0-0 8, Teeter 2 0-1 4, Hargenrader 2 0-0 5, Liederbach 2 1-2 6, Shevock 2 0-0 5, Kee 1 0-0 2, Heise 1 0-0 3, Ames 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 11-14 53.
Score by Quarters
Grove City;4;10;4;7;--;25
Oil City;22;13;10;8;--;53
3-point goals -- Oil City (McMahon 2, Hargenrader, Liederbach, Shevock, Heise).
MEADVILLE (22)
Butler 2 1-2 5, Jo. Johnson 1 0-0 2, Phillips 1 2-3 4, Reichel 3 2-2 9, Ja. Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 5-7 22.
FRANKLIN (47)
Eakin 7 2-2 20, Umbenhaur 1 0-0 2, W. Findlan 6 0-3 12, Melat 2 0-0 6, Turner 0 0-0 0, Griffin 0 0-0 0, J. Findlan 1 1-2 3, Graham 2 0-0 4, Wimer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3-7 47.
Score by Quarters
Meadville;7;1;6;8;--;22
Franklin;13;9;16;9;--;47
3-point goals -- Meadville (Reichel), Franklin (Eakin 4, Melat 2).
9TH GRADE BOYS
FRANKLIN (38)
Higley 1 1-2 4, Na. Fezell 3 1-4 8, Cassano 2 1-2 5, Irwin 2 1-2 5, White 0 0-0 0, Wofford 2 2-4 6, Wilmoth 0 0-0 0, Ni. Fezell 3 0-1 8, Hedglin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 6-15 38.
PUNXSUTAWNEY (25)
Presloid 2 4-6 8, Tenchulla 0 2-4 2, Menneti 1 0-0 2, Stahlman 2 2-2 6, Gould 2 0-0 4, Neufield 0 0-1 0, Leeman 1 0-0 3. Totals: 8 8-13 25.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;9;5;13;11;--;38
Punxsutawney;0;9;8;8;--;25
3-point goals -- Franklin (Ni. Fezell 2, Higley, Na. Fezell), Punxsutawney (Leeman).