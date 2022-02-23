VARSITY BOYS
COUDERSPORT (17)
Furman 1 1-2 4, Kellert 1 1-2 3, Ruter 0 1-2 1, Streich 2 1-2 5, Myers 1 0-1 2, Chen 0 0-0 0, Roessner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 4-9 17.
KARNS CITY (58)
Ritzert 0 0-0 0, C. Sherwin 2 0-0 5, Beighley 1 0-0 3, Grossman 1 0-0 3, Cramer 4 3-4 13, Rupp 6 2-2 14, M. Sherwin 1 0-0 2, Callihan 2 3-4 7, Bartoe 0 0-0 0, Johns 0 0-0 0, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Garing 5 1-2 11, Jones 0 0-0 0, Slomer 0 0-0 0, Peters 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 9-12 58.
Score by Quarters
Coudersport;2;5;5;5;--;17
Karns City;16;18;13;11;--;58
3-point goals -- Coudersport (Furman), Karns City (Cramer 2, C. Sherwin, Beighley, Grossman).
8TH GRADE BOYS
CRANBERRY (45)
Findlay 3 1-6 10, Zerbe 1 1-4 3, Marchinke 2 3-4 7, Baker 2 1-2 5, Morrow 4 9-15 18, McClosky 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 15-31 45.
CLARION-LIMESTONE (33)
Individual statistics not available.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;11;11;10;13;--;45
Clarion-Limestone;8;9;9;7;--;33
3-point goals -- Cranberry (Findlay 3, Morrow).
CRANBERRY (33)
Findlay 4 2-2 11, Zerbe 1 1-2 3, Marchinke 1 2-2 4, Baker 3 2-4 8, Morrow 3 1-3 7. Totals: 12 8-13 33.
KARNS CITY (41)
Individual statistics not available.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;2;10;9;12;--;33
Karns City;2;12;14;13;--;41
3-point goals -- Cranberry (Findlay).
7TH GRADE BOYS
CRANBERRY (21)
Bell 3 2-6 8, Vogan 0 1-2 1, Marchinke 3 0-0 7, McIntyre 1 1-2 3, McClosky 2 0-2 4. Totals: 9 2-8 21.
CLARION-LIMESTONE (15)
No names available.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;4;7;3;7;--;21
C-L;2;5;4;4;--;15
3-point goals -- Cranberry (Marchinke).
Tuesday's Game
CRANBERRY (20)
Bell 0 0-2 0, Vogan 1 0-0 2, Marchinke 6 0-0 13, McIntyre 1 0-0 2, Rudolph 1 0-0 2, Ridell 0 0-2 0, McClosky 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 1-6 20.
KARNS CITY (24)
Galan 3 1-2 7, Kerr 1 0-0 2, King 2 0-0 4, Peters 0 1-6 1, Rumbaugh 3 1-2 8, Wilson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 3-10 24.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;5;4;6;5;0;--;20
Karns City;5;3;8;4;4;--;24
3-point goals -- Cranberry (Marchinke), Karns City (Rumbaugh).