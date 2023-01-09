8TH GRADE BOYS
SHARPSVILLE (23)
Lucas 2 0-0 5, Bissell 2 0-0 4, Malone 0 1-2 1, Kimpan 6 0-0 13, Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 1-2 23.
FRANKLIN (59)
Umbenhaur 5 0-0 13, Purich 0 0-0 0, Blackhurst 4 0-1 8, Knight 3 0-1 6, McAfoose 1 0-0 2, Young 2 0-0 5, Mincer-Lakeland 4 1-2 11, Wimer 3 0-0 6, Wilson 2 0-0 4, McNulty 2 0-0 4, Boyles 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 1-4 59.
Score by Quarters
Sharpsville;6;6;5;6;--;23
Franklin;15;10;18;16;--;59
3-point goals -- Sharpsville (Lucas, Kimpan), Franklin (Umbenhaur 3, Young).