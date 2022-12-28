VARSITY GIRLS
REDBANK VALLEY (80)
Edmonds 1 1-2 3, Evans 0 0-0 0, Huffman 11 5-6 27, Harmon 8 5-6 22, I. Bond 0 0-0 0, Altobelli 1 0-0 2, Bowser 2 1-1 5, Rearick 6 1-2 15, A. Bond 2 0-0 4, Bonanno 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 13-17 80.
ROCKWOOD (24)
Wheatley 6 0-2 16, Pletcher 0 0-0 0, Beckner 1 0-0 3, Haer 2 1-3 5, Barkman 0 0-0 0, Foy 0 0-0 0, Ohler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 1-5 24.
Score by Quarters
Redbank;28;23;17;12;--;80
Rockwood;9;5;2;8;--;24
3-point goals -- Redbank (Rearick 2, Harmon), Rockwood (Wheatley 4, Beckner).
ROCKY GROVE (27)
Montgomery 3 8-14 14, Rice 2 0-0 4, Copley 1 0-0 2, Reyburn 1 0-1 2, Konetsky 0 0-0 0, Cresswell 2 1-2 5. Totals: 9 9-17 27.
JAMESTOWN (42)
Caiman 3 6-6 14, Shetter 0 1-2 1, Varano 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, Keener 5 0-4 11, Matters 1 0-0 2, Thurber 5 0-2 10. Totals: 15 7-14 42.
Score by Quarters
Rocky Grove;7;2;8;9;--;27
Jamestown;13;5;10;14;--;42
3-point goals -- Jamestown (Caiman 2, Keener).
A-C VALLEY (14)
McVay 0 0-2 0, Parks 1 5-9 7, Dehart 2 2-6 7, Snyder 0 0-0 0, C. Myers 0 0-0 0, E. Myers 0 0-0 0, Causey 0 0-0 0, Raschiatore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 7-17 14.
MEADVILLE (31)
Burchard 2 0-2 5, Ashton 3 0-0 6, Gallagher 2 2-8 8, Chambers 1 0-0 2, McCoy 2 0-2 4, Brannon 0 0-0 0, Puleio 3 0-0 6. Totals: 13 2-12 31.
Score by Quarters
A-C Valley;2;6;3;3;--;14
Meadville;8;9;10;4;--;31
3-point goals -- A-C Valley (Dehart), Meadville (Gallagher 2, Burchard).
VARSITY BOYS
MONITEAU (52)
Delarosa-Rugg 8 1-3 21, Ealy 1 2-3 4, Martino 1 0-0 2, Jackson 5 1-2 11, Kelly 1 1-1 3, Cook 0 0-0 0, Thomas 3 5-8 11. Totals: 19 10-17 52.
SAEGERTOWN (66)
Laperriere 1 0-0 2, Jones 3 3-4 9, Greco 6 4-4 17, Yoder 8 0-0 18, Shaffer 5 0-0 10, Huson 1 0-0 2, Zirkle 3 0-0 6, Grundy 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 7-8 66.
Score by Quarters
Moniteau;19;14;7;12;--;52
Saegertown;18;13;13;22--;66
3-point goals -- Moniteau (Delarosa-Rugg 4), Saegertown (Yoder 2, Greco).
GROVE CITY (47)
Irani 2 0-0 5, Greer 1 0-2 2, Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Fischer 0 0-0 0, Gubba 0 0-0 0, Loughry 2 6-6 11, Lutz 9 5-8 23, Martin 2 2-3 6. Totals: 16 13-19 47.
CHARTIERS VALLEY (67)
Davis 13 0-0 30, Specht 0 0-0 0, Sleva 5 0-2 12, Semplice 3 0-0 6, Best 1 0-0 2, Jones 2 2-4 6, Cruz 3 0-3 8, Kubiscek 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 2-9 67.
Score by Quarters
Grove City;7;20;13;7;--;47
Chartiers Valley;21;17;12;17;--;67
3-point goals -- Grove City (Irani, Loughry), Chartiers Valley (Davis 4, Sleva 2, Cruz 2, Kubiscek).
MARION CENTER (35)
Bracken 3 0-0 6, McCoy 2 1-2 6, Reisinger 2 1-4 5, Ploskonak 1 0-0 2, Ferraro 0 2-2 2, Tack 5 4-9 14. Totals: 13 8-17 35.
CLARION (67)
Lauer 9 2-2 23, Da. Smail 2 0-0 5, Brinkley 5 2-2 13, Simko 6 3-4 15, MacKinlay 2 0-1 4, De. Smail 2 0-0 4, Girvan 1 0-1 3, Miller 0 0-0 0, Frederick 0 0-0 0, Kriebel 0 0-0 0, Burford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 7-10 67.
Score by Quarters
Marion Center;11;10;5;9;--;35
Clarion;23;15;18;11;--;67
3-point goals -- Marion Center (McCoy), Clarion (Lauer 3, Da. Smail, Brinkley, Girvan).
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
ROCKY GROVE (47)
Carter 5 2-2 13, Ritchey 1 0-0 3, Whitling 0 0-0 0, Bell 7 2-3 18, Stevenson 2 0-0 4, Baughman 2 0-0 5, Focht 2 0-0 4, BEvier 0 0-0 0, Harton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-5 47.
FRANKLIN (50)
Eakin 5 6-7 18, Umbenhaur 2 0-0 6, W. Findlan 5 2-3 12, Melat 3 0-0 9, J. Findlan 1 0-0 2, Wimer 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 8-10 50.
Score by Quarters
Rocky Grove;10;14;18;5;--;47
Franklin;13;11;16;10;--;50
3-point goals -- Rocky Grove (Bell 2, Carter, Ritchey, Baughman), Franklin (Melat 3, Eakin 2, Umbenhaur 2, Wimer).
9TH GRADE BOYS
FRANKLIN (34)
Higley 2 0-0 5, Na. Fezell 2 1-1 5, Woffard 4 1-1 10, Cassano 3 1-2 7, Irwin 2 1-2 5, Wilmoth 0 0-0 0, Ni. Fezell 0 0-2 0, White 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 4-8 34.
GIRARD (16)
Gould 0 1-2 1, Ferretti 1 0-0 3, Zona 2 0-0 5, Smith 1 0-0 2, Evanoff 2 0-0 5. Totals: 6 1-2 16.
Score by Quarters
Franklin;9;8;9;8;--;34
Girard;8;0;0;8;--;16
3-point goals -- Franklin (Higley, Woffard), Girard (Ferretti, Zona, Evanoff).