SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL

REGION 1

Team R1 Overall

Farrell 5-0 5-0

Wilmington 4-1 4-2

Greenville 4-3 4-3

Sharpsville 2-2 4-3

Reynolds 2-2 3-3

Mercer 2-3 3-3

Kennedy Catholic 1-4 1-5

Lakeview 0-5 1-5

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 1

Greenville 28, Mercer 7

Kennedy Catholic 18, Lakeview 15

Wilmington 28, Sharpsville 27

Non-region

Reynolds 54, Saegertown 28

Friday, Oct. 8

Region 1

Farrell 54, Wilmington 0

Mercer 20, Lakeview 6

Greenville 35, Reynolds 21

Saturday, Oct. 9

Region 1

Sharpsville 34, Kennedy Catholic 0

REGION 2

Team R2 Overall

Northwestern 5-0 5-0

Cochranton 5-0 5-0

Maplewood 3-1 4-2

Eisenhower 3-2 4-2

Saegertown 2-2 2-3

Iroquois 1-3 2-3

Cambridge Springs 1-3 1-4

Seneca 1-5 1-5

Union City 0-5 0-5

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 2

Northwestern 39, Union City 0

Maplewood 30, Seneca 8

Cochranton 14, Cambridge Springs 8

Iroquois at Cambridge Springs, canceled

Non-region

Reynolds 54, Saegertown 28

Friday, Oct. 8

Region 2

Maplewood 16, Cambridge Springs 0

Northwestern 48, Eisenhower 7

Saegertown 26, Seneca 24

Pymatuning Valley at Union City, canceled

Saturday, Oct. 9

Region 2

Cochranton 47, Iroquois 0

REGION 3

Team R3 Overall

Grove City 3-1 5-2

Hickory 3-1 5-2

Slippery Rock 2-1 4-1

Sharon 2-1 5-2

Titusville 0-2 2-3

Conneaut, OH 0-4 3-5

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 3

Hickory 56, Titusville 7

Slippery Rock 49, Conneaut, OH 14

Grove City 32, Sharon 13

Friday, Oct. 8

Region 3

Grove City 42, Titusville 6

Hickory 27, Slippery Rock 23

Sharon 48, Conneaut, OH 21

REGION 4

Team R4 Overall

Fort LeBoeuf 4-0 5-1

Fairview 2-1 4-2

Mercyhurst Prep 2-1 3-2

North East 1-2 1-5

Corry 0-2 0-4

Girard 0-3 0-5

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 4

Fort LeBoeuf 54, Fairview 7

Saturday, Oct. 2

Region 4

Mercyhurst Prep 21, North East 14

Friday, Oct. 8

Region 4

Fort LeBoeuf 56, Girard 0

Fairview at North East, canceled

Mercyhurst Prep at Corry, canceled

Non-region

Mercyhurst Prep 27, Pymatuning Valley, OH 8

REGION 5

Team R5 Overall

Meadville 5-0 5-2

Warren 4-2 4-3

General McLane 3-2 3-3

Oil City 3-2 3-3

Harbor Creek 2-3 2-5

Franklin 1-4 1-6

Conneaut 0-5 0-6

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 5

Oil City 54, Franklin 8

Meadville 72, Conneaut Area 0

General McLane 34, Warren 31

Non-region

Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6

Friday, Oct. 8

Region 5

Warren 21, Oil City 18

Meadville 77, Franklin 0

Harbor Creek 13, General McLane 6

Non-region

Villa Angela St. Joseph at Conneaut Area, canceled

REGION 6

Team R6 Overall

McDowell 3-0 6-0

Cathedral Prep 1-1 5-1

Butler 0-1 3-3

Erie High 0-2 2-5

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 6

McDowell 31, Cathedral Prep 12

Non-region

Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6

Saturday, Oct. 2

Non-region

Erie High 43, St. Joseph's NY 7

Friday, Oct. 8

Non-region

McDowell 44, Hollidaysburg 0

Westinghouse 44, Butler 34

Cathedral Prep at Benedictine, OH, canceled

Saturday, Oct. 9

Non-region

St. Francis, NY 28, Erie High 0

DISTRICT 9 LEAGUE

Large Division

Team D9 Overall

St. Marys 6-1 6-1

Karns City 5-1 6-1

Brookville 5-2 5-2

Ridgway 5-2 5-2

DuBois 4-2 4-3

Kane 3-4 3-4

Central Clarion 2-3 2-4

Moniteau 1-5 1-5

Punxsutawney 1-5 1-5

Bradford 0-7 0-7

Friday, Oct. 1

D-9 Large

St. Marys 35, Karns City 28

Brookville 39, Moniteau 6

DuBois 55, Bradford 0

Central Clarion 34, Kane 26

Ridgway 40, Punxsutawney 21

Friday, Oct. 8

D-9 Large

Central Clarion 33, Ridgway 14

Karns City 41, Kane 12

DuBois 51, Moniteau 7

St. Marys 19, Brookville 14

Punxsutawney 49, Bradford 21

Small South Division

Team D9 Overall

Keystone 3-1 5-1

Redbank Valley 3-1 6-1

Union/A-C Valley 2-1 5-1

Brockway 2-2 3-4

Elk CC 1-3 2-4

Bucktail 0-3 0-6

Friday, Oct. 1

D-9 Small crossover

Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6

Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8

Cameron County 32, Elk County Catholic 18

Brockway 26, Otto-Eldred 8

Coudersport 44, Bucktail 24

Saturday, Oct. 2

D-9 Small crossover

Keystone 58, Sheffield 14

Thursday, Oct. 7

D-9 South

Union/A-C Valley 26, Keystone 24

Redbank Valley 49, Bucktail 6

Brockway 34, Elk County Catholic 7

Small North Division

Team D9 Overall

Smethport 4-0 6-1

Port Allegany 2-1 2-4

Cameron County 2-2 4-2

Coudersport 2-2 3-3

Otto-Eldred 1-3 1-6

Sheffield 0-3 0-6

Friday, Oct. 1

D-9 Small crossover

Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6

Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8

Cameron County 32, Elk County Catholic 18

Brockway 26, Otto-Eldred 8

Coudersport 44, Bucktail 24

Saturday, Oct. 2

D-9 Small crossover

Keystone 58, Sheffield 14

Friday, Oct. 8

D-9 North

Smethport 28, Cameron County 0

Coudersport 30, Otto-Eldred 28

Saturday, Oct. 9

D-9 North

Sheffield at Port Allegany, canceled

Non-conference

Wellsboro 38, Port Allegany 12

