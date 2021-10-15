SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL
REGION 1
Team R1 Overall
Farrell 5-0 5-0
Wilmington 4-1 4-2
Greenville 4-3 4-3
Sharpsville 2-2 4-3
Reynolds 2-2 3-3
Mercer 2-3 3-3
Kennedy Catholic 1-4 1-5
Lakeview 0-5 1-5
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 1
Greenville 28, Mercer 7
Kennedy Catholic 18, Lakeview 15
Wilmington 28, Sharpsville 27
Non-region
Reynolds 54, Saegertown 28
Friday, Oct. 8
Region 1
Farrell 54, Wilmington 0
Mercer 20, Lakeview 6
Greenville 35, Reynolds 21
Saturday, Oct. 9
Region 1
Sharpsville 34, Kennedy Catholic 0
REGION 2
Team R2 Overall
Northwestern 5-0 5-0
Cochranton 5-0 5-0
Maplewood 3-1 4-2
Eisenhower 3-2 4-2
Saegertown 2-2 2-3
Iroquois 1-3 2-3
Cambridge Springs 1-3 1-4
Seneca 1-5 1-5
Union City 0-5 0-5
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 2
Northwestern 39, Union City 0
Maplewood 30, Seneca 8
Cochranton 14, Cambridge Springs 8
Iroquois at Cambridge Springs, canceled
Non-region
Reynolds 54, Saegertown 28
Friday, Oct. 8
Region 2
Maplewood 16, Cambridge Springs 0
Northwestern 48, Eisenhower 7
Saegertown 26, Seneca 24
Pymatuning Valley at Union City, canceled
Saturday, Oct. 9
Region 2
Cochranton 47, Iroquois 0
REGION 3
Team R3 Overall
Grove City 3-1 5-2
Hickory 3-1 5-2
Slippery Rock 2-1 4-1
Sharon 2-1 5-2
Titusville 0-2 2-3
Conneaut, OH 0-4 3-5
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 3
Hickory 56, Titusville 7
Slippery Rock 49, Conneaut, OH 14
Grove City 32, Sharon 13
Friday, Oct. 8
Region 3
Grove City 42, Titusville 6
Hickory 27, Slippery Rock 23
Sharon 48, Conneaut, OH 21
REGION 4
Team R4 Overall
Fort LeBoeuf 4-0 5-1
Fairview 2-1 4-2
Mercyhurst Prep 2-1 3-2
North East 1-2 1-5
Corry 0-2 0-4
Girard 0-3 0-5
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 4
Fort LeBoeuf 54, Fairview 7
Saturday, Oct. 2
Region 4
Mercyhurst Prep 21, North East 14
Friday, Oct. 8
Region 4
Fort LeBoeuf 56, Girard 0
Fairview at North East, canceled
Mercyhurst Prep at Corry, canceled
Non-region
Mercyhurst Prep 27, Pymatuning Valley, OH 8
REGION 5
Team R5 Overall
Meadville 5-0 5-2
Warren 4-2 4-3
General McLane 3-2 3-3
Oil City 3-2 3-3
Harbor Creek 2-3 2-5
Franklin 1-4 1-6
Conneaut 0-5 0-6
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 5
Oil City 54, Franklin 8
Meadville 72, Conneaut Area 0
General McLane 34, Warren 31
Non-region
Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6
Friday, Oct. 8
Region 5
Warren 21, Oil City 18
Meadville 77, Franklin 0
Harbor Creek 13, General McLane 6
Non-region
Villa Angela St. Joseph at Conneaut Area, canceled
REGION 6
Team R6 Overall
McDowell 3-0 6-0
Cathedral Prep 1-1 5-1
Butler 0-1 3-3
Erie High 0-2 2-5
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 6
McDowell 31, Cathedral Prep 12
Non-region
Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6
Saturday, Oct. 2
Non-region
Erie High 43, St. Joseph's NY 7
Friday, Oct. 8
Non-region
McDowell 44, Hollidaysburg 0
Westinghouse 44, Butler 34
Cathedral Prep at Benedictine, OH, canceled
Saturday, Oct. 9
Non-region
St. Francis, NY 28, Erie High 0
DISTRICT 9 LEAGUE
Large Division
Team D9 Overall
St. Marys 6-1 6-1
Karns City 5-1 6-1
Brookville 5-2 5-2
Ridgway 5-2 5-2
DuBois 4-2 4-3
Kane 3-4 3-4
Central Clarion 2-3 2-4
Moniteau 1-5 1-5
Punxsutawney 1-5 1-5
Bradford 0-7 0-7
Friday, Oct. 1
D-9 Large
St. Marys 35, Karns City 28
Brookville 39, Moniteau 6
DuBois 55, Bradford 0
Central Clarion 34, Kane 26
Ridgway 40, Punxsutawney 21
Friday, Oct. 8
D-9 Large
Central Clarion 33, Ridgway 14
Karns City 41, Kane 12
DuBois 51, Moniteau 7
St. Marys 19, Brookville 14
Punxsutawney 49, Bradford 21
Small South Division
Team D9 Overall
Keystone 3-1 5-1
Redbank Valley 3-1 6-1
Union/A-C Valley 2-1 5-1
Brockway 2-2 3-4
Elk CC 1-3 2-4
Bucktail 0-3 0-6
Friday, Oct. 1
D-9 Small crossover
Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6
Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8
Cameron County 32, Elk County Catholic 18
Brockway 26, Otto-Eldred 8
Coudersport 44, Bucktail 24
Saturday, Oct. 2
D-9 Small crossover
Keystone 58, Sheffield 14
Thursday, Oct. 7
D-9 South
Union/A-C Valley 26, Keystone 24
Redbank Valley 49, Bucktail 6
Brockway 34, Elk County Catholic 7
Small North Division
Team D9 Overall
Smethport 4-0 6-1
Port Allegany 2-1 2-4
Cameron County 2-2 4-2
Coudersport 2-2 3-3
Otto-Eldred 1-3 1-6
Sheffield 0-3 0-6
Friday, Oct. 1
Friday, Oct. 8
D-9 North
Smethport 28, Cameron County 0
Coudersport 30, Otto-Eldred 28
Saturday, Oct. 9
D-9 North
Sheffield at Port Allegany, canceled
Non-conference
Wellsboro 38, Port Allegany 12