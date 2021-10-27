SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL

REGION 1

Team R1 Overall

Farrell 6-0 6-0

Wilmington 6-1 6-2

Sharpsville 4-2 6-3

Greenville 4-3 6-3

Reynolds 3-3 4-4

Mercer 2-5 3-5

Kennedy Catholic 1-6 1-7

Lakeview 0-6 1-7

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 1

Greenville 28, Mercer 7

Kennedy Catholic 18, Lakeview 15

Wilmington 28, Sharpsville 27

Non-region

Reynolds 54, Saegertown 28

Friday, Oct. 8

Region 1

Farrell 54, Wilmington 0

Mercer 20, Lakeview 6

Greenville 35, Reynolds 21

Saturday, Oct. 9

Region 1

Sharpsville 34, Kennedy Catholic 0

Friday, Oct. 15

Region 1

Reynolds 47, Lakeview 27

Non-region

Greenville 49, McDonald, OH 35

Saturday, Oct. 16

Region 1

Sharpsville 46, Mercer 0

Wilmington 55, Kennedy Catholic 14

Thursday, Oct. 21

Non-region

General McLane 40, Lakeview 8

Friday, Oct. 22

Region 1

Farrell 78, Kennedy Catholic 6

Sharpsville 21, Reynolds 7

Wilmington 41, Mercer 26

Non-region

Greenville 13, Harbor Creek 6

REGION 2

Team R2 Overall

Cochranton 7-0 7-0

Northwestern 6-0 7-0

Eisenhower 5-2 6-2

Maplewood 3-3 4-4

Cambridge Springs 3-3 3-4

Saegertown 2-4 2-5

Seneca 2-5 2-5

Iroquois 1-5 2-5

Union City 0-7 0-7

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 2

Northwestern 39, Union City 0

Maplewood 30, Seneca 8

Cochranton 14, Cambridge Springs 8

Iroquois at Cambridge Springs, canceled

Non-region

Reynolds 54, Saegertown 28

Friday, Oct. 8

Region 2

Maplewood 16, Cambridge Springs 0

Northwestern 48, Eisenhower 7

Saegertown 26, Seneca 24

Pymatuning Valley at Union City, canceled

Saturday, Oct. 9

Region 2

Cochranton 47, Iroquois 0

Friday, Oct. 15

Region 2

Cochranton 28, Maplewood 0

Eisenhower 41, Iroquois 6

Saturday, Oct. 16

Region 2

Cambridge Springs 35, Saegertown 21

Seneca 16, Union City 6

Non-region

Northwestern 22, Warren 7

Friday, Oct. 22

Region 2

Cochranton 37, Saegertown 0

Eisenhower 15, Maplewood 7

Cambridge Springs 33, Union City 18

Northwestern 60, Iroquois 8

Non-region

Warren at Seneca, canceled

REGION 3

Team R3 Overall

Grove City 4-1 7-2

Slippery Rock 3-1 6-1

Hickory 3-2 6-3

Sharon 2-2 6-3

Conneaut, OH 1-4 4-6

Titusville 0-3 2-5

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 3

Hickory 56, Titusville 7

Slippery Rock 49, Conneaut, OH 14

Grove City 32, Sharon 13

Friday, Oct. 8

Region 3

Grove City 42, Titusville 6

Hickory 27, Slippery Rock 23

Sharon 48, Conneaut, OH 21

Friday, Oct. 15

Region 3

Grove City 20, Hickory 7

Slippery Rock 35, Sharon 33

Saturday, Oct. 16

Region 3

Conneaut, OH 49, Titusville 14

Friday, Oct. 22

Non-region

Grove City 42, Mercyhurst Prep 8

Hickory 45, Corry 7

Sharon 35, North East 0

Slippery Rock 56, Girard 13

Fort LeBoeuf 56, Conneaut, OH 27

Saturday, Oct. 23

Non-region

Fairview 49, Titusville 12

REGION 4

Team R4 Overall

Fort LeBoeuf 5-0 7-1

Fairview 3-1 6-2

Mercyhurst Prep 2-2 3-4

North East 2-2 2-6

Corry 0-3 0-6

Girard 0-4 0-7

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 4

Fort LeBoeuf 54, Fairview 7

Saturday, Oct. 2

Region 4

Mercyhurst Prep 21, North East 14

Friday, Oct. 8

Region 4

Fort LeBoeuf 56, Girard 0

Fairview at North East, canceled

Mercyhurst Prep at Corry, canceled

Non-region

Mercyhurst Prep 27, Pymatuning Valley, OH 8

Friday, Oct. 15

Region 4

Fort LeBoeuf 55, Corry 14

Fairview 38, Mercyhurst Prep 14

Saturday, Oct. 16

Region 4

North East 36, Girard 22

Friday, Oct. 22

Non-region

Grove City 42, Mercyhurst Prep 8

Hickory 45, Corry 7

Sharon 35, North East 0

Slippery Rock 56, Girard 13

Fort LeBoeuf 56, Conneaut, OH 27

Saturday, Oct. 23

Non-region

Fairview 49, Titusville 12

REGION 5

Team R5 Overall

Meadville 6-0 6-3

General McLane 4-2 5-3

Warren 4-2 4-4

Oil City 3-3 3-5

Harbor Creek 3-3 3-6

Franklin 1-5 1-8

Conneaut 0-6 0-8

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 5

Oil City 54, Franklin 8

Meadville 72, Conneaut Area 0

General McLane 34, Warren 31

Non-region

Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6

Friday, Oct. 8

Region 5

Warren 21, Oil City 18

Meadville 77, Franklin 0

Harbor Creek 13, General McLane 6

Non-region

Villa Angela St. Joseph at Conneaut Area, canceled

Friday, Oct. 15

Region 5

Meadville 48, Oil City 0

General McLane 37, Franklin 21

Harbor Creek 42, Conneaut Area 8

Saturday, Oct. 16

Non-region

Northwestern 22, Warren 7

Thursday, Oct. 21

Non-region

General McLane 40, Lakeview 8

Friday, Oct. 22

Non-region

Butler 60, Franklin 8

Cathedral Prep 62, Meadville 28

McDowell 62, Conneaut Area 0

Greenville 13, Harbor Creek 6

Warren at Seneca, canceled

Saturday, Oct. 23

Non-region

Erie High 48, Oil City 14

REGION 6

Team R6 Overall

McDowell 3-0 7-1

Cathedral Prep 2-1 7-1

Butler 0-2 4-4

Erie High 0-2 3-6

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 6

McDowell 31, Cathedral Prep 12

Non-region

Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6

Saturday, Oct. 2

Non-region

Erie High 43, St. Joseph's NY 7

Friday, Oct. 8

Non-region

McDowell 44, Hollidaysburg 0

Westinghouse 44, Butler 34

Cathedral Prep at Benedictine, OH, canceled

Saturday, Oct. 9

Non-region

St. Francis, NY 28, Erie High 0

Friday, Oct. 15

Region 6

Cathedral Prep 58, Butler 7

Non-region

Rock Creek Christian 50, McDowell 10

Saturday, Oct. 16

Non-region

Canisius, NY 20, Erie High 14

Friday, Oct. 22

Non-region

Cathedral Prep 62, Meadville 28

McDowell 62, Conneaut Area 0

Butler 60, Franklin 8

Saturday, Oct. 23

Non-region

Erie High 48, Oil City 14

DISTRICT 9 LEAGUE

Large Division

Team D9 Overall

St. Marys 8-1 8-1

Karns City 7-1 8-1

Ridgway 6-3 6-3

Brookville 6-3 6-3

DuBois 5-3 5-4

Central Clarion 4-3 4-4

Kane 3-6 3-6

Punxsutawney 2-6 2-6

Moniteau 1-7 1-7

Bradford 0-9 0-9

Friday, Oct. 1

D-9 Large

St. Marys 35, Karns City 28

Brookville 39, Moniteau 6

DuBois 55, Bradford 0

Central Clarion 34, Kane 26

Ridgway 40, Punxsutawney 21

Friday, Oct. 8

D-9 Large

Central Clarion 33, Ridgway 14

Karns City 41, Kane 12

DuBois 51, Moniteau 7

St. Marys 19, Brookville 14

Punxsutawney 49, Bradford 21

Friday, Oct. 15

D-9 Large

Central Clarion 36, Bradford 7

Brookville 42, Kane 15

DuBois 35, Punxsutawney 0

St. Marys 42, Moniteau 6

Karns City 35, Ridgway 0

Friday, Oct. 22

D-9 Large

Central Clarion 21, DuBois 10

Ridgway 14, Brookville 13

Karns City 55, Bradford 8

Punxsutawney 42, Moniteau 13

St. Marys 43, Kane 19

Small South Division

Team D9 Overall

Keystone 4-1 6-2

Redbank Valley 4-1 8-1

Union/A-C Valley 2-2 6-2

Brockway 3-2 4-5

Elk CC 1-4 3-5

Bucktail 0-4 0-8

Friday, Oct. 1

D-9 Small crossover

Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6

Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8

Cameron County 32, Elk County Catholic 18

Brockway 26, Otto-Eldred 8

Coudersport 44, Bucktail 24

Saturday, Oct. 2

D-9 Small crossover

Keystone 58, Sheffield 14

Thursday, Oct. 7

D-9 South

Union/A-C Valley 26, Keystone 24

Redbank Valley 49, Bucktail 6

Brockway 34, Elk County Catholic 7

Thursday, Oct. 14

D-9 Small crossover

Union/A-C Valley 20, Cameron County 6

Friday, Oct. 15

D-9 Small crossover

Redbank Valley 52, Coudersport 6

Smethport 26, Keystone 6

Otto-Eldred 28, Bucktail 7

Port Allegany 26, Brockway 21

Elk County Catholic 68, Sheffield 0

Friday, Oct. 22

D-9 Small South

Redbank Valley 28, Union/A-C Valley 6

Keystone 48, Elk County Catholic 20

Brockway 39, Bucktail 0

Small North Division

Team D9 Overall

Smethport 4-1 7-2

Port Allegany 3-1 4-4

Coudersport 3-2 4-4

Cameron County 2-3 4-4

Otto-Eldred 2-3 3-6

Sheffield 0-4 0-8

Friday, Oct. 1

D-9 Small crossover

Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6

Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8

Cameron County 32, Elk County Catholic 18

Brockway 26, Otto-Eldred 8

Coudersport 44, Bucktail 24

Saturday, Oct. 2

D-9 Small crossover

Keystone 58, Sheffield 14

Friday, Oct. 8

D-9 North

Smethport 28, Cameron County 0

Coudersport 30, Otto-Eldred 28

Saturday, Oct. 9

D-9 North

Sheffield at Port Allegany, canceled

Non-conference

Wellsboro 38, Port Allegany 12

Thursday, Oct. 14

D-9 Small crossover

Union/A-C Valley 20, Cameron County 6

Friday, Oct. 15

D-9 Small crossover

Redbank Valley 52, Coudersport 6

Smethport 26, Keystone 6

Otto-Eldred 28, Bucktail 7

Port Allegany 26, Brockway 21

Elk County Catholic 68, Sheffield 0

Friday, Oct. 22

D-9 Small North

Coudersport 6, Smethport 0

Port Allegany 34, Cameron County 14

Saturday, Oct. 23

D-9 Small North

Otto-Eldred 77, Sheffield 0

0
0
0
0
0