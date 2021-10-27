SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL
REGION 1
Team R1 Overall
Farrell 6-0 6-0
Wilmington 6-1 6-2
Sharpsville 4-2 6-3
Greenville 4-3 6-3
Reynolds 3-3 4-4
Mercer 2-5 3-5
Kennedy Catholic 1-6 1-7
Lakeview 0-6 1-7
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 1
Greenville 28, Mercer 7
Kennedy Catholic 18, Lakeview 15
Wilmington 28, Sharpsville 27
Non-region
Reynolds 54, Saegertown 28
Friday, Oct. 8
Region 1
Farrell 54, Wilmington 0
Mercer 20, Lakeview 6
Greenville 35, Reynolds 21
Saturday, Oct. 9
Region 1
Sharpsville 34, Kennedy Catholic 0
Friday, Oct. 15
Region 1
Reynolds 47, Lakeview 27
Non-region
Greenville 49, McDonald, OH 35
Saturday, Oct. 16
Region 1
Sharpsville 46, Mercer 0
Wilmington 55, Kennedy Catholic 14
Thursday, Oct. 21
Non-region
General McLane 40, Lakeview 8
Friday, Oct. 22
Region 1
Farrell 78, Kennedy Catholic 6
Sharpsville 21, Reynolds 7
Wilmington 41, Mercer 26
Non-region
Greenville 13, Harbor Creek 6
REGION 2
Team R2 Overall
Cochranton 7-0 7-0
Northwestern 6-0 7-0
Eisenhower 5-2 6-2
Maplewood 3-3 4-4
Cambridge Springs 3-3 3-4
Saegertown 2-4 2-5
Seneca 2-5 2-5
Iroquois 1-5 2-5
Union City 0-7 0-7
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 2
Northwestern 39, Union City 0
Maplewood 30, Seneca 8
Cochranton 14, Cambridge Springs 8
Iroquois at Cambridge Springs, canceled
Non-region
Reynolds 54, Saegertown 28
Friday, Oct. 8
Region 2
Maplewood 16, Cambridge Springs 0
Northwestern 48, Eisenhower 7
Saegertown 26, Seneca 24
Pymatuning Valley at Union City, canceled
Saturday, Oct. 9
Region 2
Cochranton 47, Iroquois 0
Friday, Oct. 15
Region 2
Cochranton 28, Maplewood 0
Eisenhower 41, Iroquois 6
Saturday, Oct. 16
Region 2
Cambridge Springs 35, Saegertown 21
Seneca 16, Union City 6
Non-region
Northwestern 22, Warren 7
Friday, Oct. 22
Region 2
Cochranton 37, Saegertown 0
Eisenhower 15, Maplewood 7
Cambridge Springs 33, Union City 18
Northwestern 60, Iroquois 8
Non-region
Warren at Seneca, canceled
REGION 3
Team R3 Overall
Grove City 4-1 7-2
Slippery Rock 3-1 6-1
Hickory 3-2 6-3
Sharon 2-2 6-3
Conneaut, OH 1-4 4-6
Titusville 0-3 2-5
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 3
Hickory 56, Titusville 7
Slippery Rock 49, Conneaut, OH 14
Grove City 32, Sharon 13
Friday, Oct. 8
Region 3
Grove City 42, Titusville 6
Hickory 27, Slippery Rock 23
Sharon 48, Conneaut, OH 21
Friday, Oct. 15
Region 3
Grove City 20, Hickory 7
Slippery Rock 35, Sharon 33
Saturday, Oct. 16
Region 3
Conneaut, OH 49, Titusville 14
Friday, Oct. 22
Non-region
Grove City 42, Mercyhurst Prep 8
Hickory 45, Corry 7
Sharon 35, North East 0
Slippery Rock 56, Girard 13
Fort LeBoeuf 56, Conneaut, OH 27
Saturday, Oct. 23
Non-region
Fairview 49, Titusville 12
REGION 4
Team R4 Overall
Fort LeBoeuf 5-0 7-1
Fairview 3-1 6-2
Mercyhurst Prep 2-2 3-4
North East 2-2 2-6
Corry 0-3 0-6
Girard 0-4 0-7
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 4
Fort LeBoeuf 54, Fairview 7
Saturday, Oct. 2
Region 4
Mercyhurst Prep 21, North East 14
Friday, Oct. 8
Region 4
Fort LeBoeuf 56, Girard 0
Fairview at North East, canceled
Mercyhurst Prep at Corry, canceled
Non-region
Mercyhurst Prep 27, Pymatuning Valley, OH 8
Friday, Oct. 15
Region 4
Fort LeBoeuf 55, Corry 14
Fairview 38, Mercyhurst Prep 14
Saturday, Oct. 16
Region 4
North East 36, Girard 22
Friday, Oct. 22
Non-region
Grove City 42, Mercyhurst Prep 8
Hickory 45, Corry 7
Sharon 35, North East 0
Slippery Rock 56, Girard 13
Fort LeBoeuf 56, Conneaut, OH 27
Saturday, Oct. 23
Non-region
Fairview 49, Titusville 12
REGION 5
Team R5 Overall
Meadville 6-0 6-3
General McLane 4-2 5-3
Warren 4-2 4-4
Oil City 3-3 3-5
Harbor Creek 3-3 3-6
Franklin 1-5 1-8
Conneaut 0-6 0-8
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 5
Oil City 54, Franklin 8
Meadville 72, Conneaut Area 0
General McLane 34, Warren 31
Non-region
Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6
Friday, Oct. 8
Region 5
Warren 21, Oil City 18
Meadville 77, Franklin 0
Harbor Creek 13, General McLane 6
Non-region
Villa Angela St. Joseph at Conneaut Area, canceled
Friday, Oct. 15
Region 5
Meadville 48, Oil City 0
General McLane 37, Franklin 21
Harbor Creek 42, Conneaut Area 8
Saturday, Oct. 16
Non-region
Northwestern 22, Warren 7
Thursday, Oct. 21
Non-region
General McLane 40, Lakeview 8
Friday, Oct. 22
Non-region
Butler 60, Franklin 8
Cathedral Prep 62, Meadville 28
McDowell 62, Conneaut Area 0
Greenville 13, Harbor Creek 6
Warren at Seneca, canceled
Saturday, Oct. 23
Non-region
Erie High 48, Oil City 14
REGION 6
Team R6 Overall
McDowell 3-0 7-1
Cathedral Prep 2-1 7-1
Butler 0-2 4-4
Erie High 0-2 3-6
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 6
McDowell 31, Cathedral Prep 12
Non-region
Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6
Saturday, Oct. 2
Non-region
Erie High 43, St. Joseph's NY 7
Friday, Oct. 8
Non-region
McDowell 44, Hollidaysburg 0
Westinghouse 44, Butler 34
Cathedral Prep at Benedictine, OH, canceled
Saturday, Oct. 9
Non-region
St. Francis, NY 28, Erie High 0
Friday, Oct. 15
Region 6
Cathedral Prep 58, Butler 7
Non-region
Rock Creek Christian 50, McDowell 10
Saturday, Oct. 16
Non-region
Canisius, NY 20, Erie High 14
Friday, Oct. 22
Non-region
Cathedral Prep 62, Meadville 28
McDowell 62, Conneaut Area 0
Butler 60, Franklin 8
Saturday, Oct. 23
Non-region
Erie High 48, Oil City 14
DISTRICT 9 LEAGUE
Large Division
Team D9 Overall
St. Marys 8-1 8-1
Karns City 7-1 8-1
Ridgway 6-3 6-3
Brookville 6-3 6-3
DuBois 5-3 5-4
Central Clarion 4-3 4-4
Kane 3-6 3-6
Punxsutawney 2-6 2-6
Moniteau 1-7 1-7
Bradford 0-9 0-9
Friday, Oct. 1
D-9 Large
St. Marys 35, Karns City 28
Brookville 39, Moniteau 6
DuBois 55, Bradford 0
Central Clarion 34, Kane 26
Ridgway 40, Punxsutawney 21
Friday, Oct. 8
D-9 Large
Central Clarion 33, Ridgway 14
Karns City 41, Kane 12
DuBois 51, Moniteau 7
St. Marys 19, Brookville 14
Punxsutawney 49, Bradford 21
Friday, Oct. 15
D-9 Large
Central Clarion 36, Bradford 7
Brookville 42, Kane 15
DuBois 35, Punxsutawney 0
St. Marys 42, Moniteau 6
Karns City 35, Ridgway 0
Friday, Oct. 22
D-9 Large
Central Clarion 21, DuBois 10
Ridgway 14, Brookville 13
Karns City 55, Bradford 8
Punxsutawney 42, Moniteau 13
St. Marys 43, Kane 19
Small South Division
Team D9 Overall
Keystone 4-1 6-2
Redbank Valley 4-1 8-1
Union/A-C Valley 2-2 6-2
Brockway 3-2 4-5
Elk CC 1-4 3-5
Bucktail 0-4 0-8
Friday, Oct. 1
D-9 Small crossover
Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6
Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8
Cameron County 32, Elk County Catholic 18
Brockway 26, Otto-Eldred 8
Coudersport 44, Bucktail 24
Saturday, Oct. 2
D-9 Small crossover
Keystone 58, Sheffield 14
Thursday, Oct. 7
D-9 South
Union/A-C Valley 26, Keystone 24
Redbank Valley 49, Bucktail 6
Brockway 34, Elk County Catholic 7
Thursday, Oct. 14
D-9 Small crossover
Union/A-C Valley 20, Cameron County 6
Friday, Oct. 15
D-9 Small crossover
Redbank Valley 52, Coudersport 6
Smethport 26, Keystone 6
Otto-Eldred 28, Bucktail 7
Port Allegany 26, Brockway 21
Elk County Catholic 68, Sheffield 0
Friday, Oct. 22
D-9 Small South
Redbank Valley 28, Union/A-C Valley 6
Keystone 48, Elk County Catholic 20
Brockway 39, Bucktail 0
Small North Division
Team D9 Overall
Smethport 4-1 7-2
Port Allegany 3-1 4-4
Coudersport 3-2 4-4
Cameron County 2-3 4-4
Otto-Eldred 2-3 3-6
Sheffield 0-4 0-8
Friday, Oct. 1
D-9 Small crossover
Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6
Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8
Cameron County 32, Elk County Catholic 18
Brockway 26, Otto-Eldred 8
Coudersport 44, Bucktail 24
Saturday, Oct. 2
D-9 Small crossover
Keystone 58, Sheffield 14
Friday, Oct. 8
D-9 North
Smethport 28, Cameron County 0
Coudersport 30, Otto-Eldred 28
Saturday, Oct. 9
D-9 North
Sheffield at Port Allegany, canceled
Non-conference
Wellsboro 38, Port Allegany 12
Thursday, Oct. 14
D-9 Small crossover
Union/A-C Valley 20, Cameron County 6
Friday, Oct. 15
D-9 Small crossover
Redbank Valley 52, Coudersport 6
Smethport 26, Keystone 6
Otto-Eldred 28, Bucktail 7
Port Allegany 26, Brockway 21
Elk County Catholic 68, Sheffield 0
Friday, Oct. 22
D-9 Small North
Coudersport 6, Smethport 0
Port Allegany 34, Cameron County 14
Saturday, Oct. 23
D-9 Small North
Otto-Eldred 77, Sheffield 0