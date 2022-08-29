SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL

REGION 1

Team R1 Overall

Cambridge Springs 1-0 1-0

Maplewood 1-0 1-0

Reynolds 0-0 1-0

Mercer 0-0 1-0

Lakeview 0-0 0-1

Cochranton 0-0 0-1

Kennedy Catholic 0-1 0-1

Saegertown 0-1 0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

Region 1

Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26

Non-region

Mercer 38, Iroquois 7

Reynolds 58, Union City 6

Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0

Seneca 40, Lakeview 13

Saturday, Aug. 27

Region 1

Cambridge Springs 35, Kennedy Catholic 18

REGION 2

Team R2 Overall

Northwestern 0-0 1-0

Eisenhower 0-0 1-0

Seneca 0-0 1-0

Iroquois 0-0 0-1

Union City 0-0 0-1

Mercyhurst Prep 0-0 0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

Non-region

Northwestern 45, Girard 21

Mercer 38, Iroquois 7

Reynolds 58, Union City 6

Seneca 40, Lakeview 13

Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0

Fairview 17, Mercyhurst Prep 7

REGION 3

Team R3 Overall

Sharpsville 1-0 1-0

Farrell 0-0 1-0

Slippery Rock 0-0 1-0

Hickory 0-0 1-0

Greenville 0-0 0-1

Sharon 0-0 0-1

Grove City 0-0 0-1

Wilmington 0-1 0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

Non-region

Farrell 50, North East 20

Hickory 14, Harbor Creek 10

Avonworth 27, Grove City 7

Hubbard, Ohio 8, Greenville 3

Slippery Rock 37, General McLane 20

Neshannock 45, Sharon 28

Saturday, Aug. 27

Region 3

Sharpsville 23, Wilmington 0

REGION 4

Team R4 Overall

Oil City 1-0 1-0

Titusville 1-0 1-0

Meadville 0-0 1-0

Conneaut 0-0 0-1

Warren 0-1 0-1

Franklin 0-1 0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

Region 4

Oil City 58, Warren 24

Non-region

Meadville 55, Corry 6

Fort LeBoeuf 63, Conneaut Area 6

Saturday, Aug. 27

Region 4

Titusville 14, Franklin 13

REGION 5

Team R5 Overall

Fairview 0-0 1-0

Fort LeBoeuf 0-0 1-0

North East 0-0 0-1

Girard 0-0 0-1

Corry 0-0 0-1

General McLane 0-0 0-1

Harbor Creek 0-0 0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

Non-region

Fairview 17, Mercyhurst Prep 7

Fort LeBoeuf 63, Conneaut Area 6

Northwestern 45, Girard 21

Slippery Rock 37, General McLane 20

Meadville 55, Corry 6

Farrell 50, North East 20

Hickory 14, Harbor Creek 10

REGION 6

Team R6 Overall

McDowell 0-0 1-0

Butler 0-0 1-0

Erie High 0-0 1-0

Cathedral Prep 0-0 0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

Non-region

McDowell 56, Walsh Jesuit, OH 37

Erie High 7, West Toronto Prep 0

Butler 35, Shaler 28

Archbishop Hoban 47, Cathedral Prep 14

DISTRICT 9 LEAGUE

Division 1

Team D1 Overall

Central Clarion 1-0 1-0

Punxsutawney 1-0 1-0

St. Marys 1-0 1-0

DuBois 1-0 1-0

Karns City 0-1 0-1

Brookville 0-1 0-1

Moniteau 0-1 0-1

Bradford 0-1 0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

D1

Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7

St. Marys 47, Moniteau 14

DuBois 28, Karns City 7

Punxsutawney 56, Bradford 0

Division 2

Team D2 Overall

Redbank Valley 1-0 1-0

Brockway 1-0 1-0

Port Allegany 1-0 1-0

Keystone 0-0 1-0

Union/A-C Valley 0-0 1-0

Ridgway 0-1 0-1

Kane 0-1 0-1

Smethport 0-1 0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

D2

Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8

Port Allegany 30, Ridgway 6

Brockway 28, Kane 25

D9 crossover

Keystone 33, Coudersport 16

Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14

Division 3

Team D3 Overall

Elk CC 1-0 1-0

Bucktail 1-0 1-0

Cameron County 0-0 0-1

Coudersport 0-0 0-1

Otto-Eldred 0-1 0-1

Sheffield 0-1 0-1

Friday, Aug. 26

D3

Bucktail 42, Sheffield 12

D9 crossover

Keystone 33, Coudersport 16

Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14

Saturday, Aug. 27

D3

Elk County Catholic 35, Otto-Eldred 30

