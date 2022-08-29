SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL
REGION 1
Team R1 Overall
Cambridge Springs 1-0 1-0
Maplewood 1-0 1-0
Reynolds 0-0 1-0
Mercer 0-0 1-0
Lakeview 0-0 0-1
Cochranton 0-0 0-1
Kennedy Catholic 0-1 0-1
Saegertown 0-1 0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
Region 1
Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26
Non-region
Mercer 38, Iroquois 7
Reynolds 58, Union City 6
Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0
Seneca 40, Lakeview 13
Saturday, Aug. 27
Region 1
Cambridge Springs 35, Kennedy Catholic 18
REGION 2
Team R2 Overall
Northwestern 0-0 1-0
Eisenhower 0-0 1-0
Seneca 0-0 1-0
Iroquois 0-0 0-1
Union City 0-0 0-1
Mercyhurst Prep 0-0 0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
Non-region
Northwestern 45, Girard 21
Mercer 38, Iroquois 7
Reynolds 58, Union City 6
Seneca 40, Lakeview 13
Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0
Fairview 17, Mercyhurst Prep 7
REGION 3
Team R3 Overall
Sharpsville 1-0 1-0
Farrell 0-0 1-0
Slippery Rock 0-0 1-0
Hickory 0-0 1-0
Greenville 0-0 0-1
Sharon 0-0 0-1
Grove City 0-0 0-1
Wilmington 0-1 0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
Non-region
Farrell 50, North East 20
Hickory 14, Harbor Creek 10
Avonworth 27, Grove City 7
Hubbard, Ohio 8, Greenville 3
Slippery Rock 37, General McLane 20
Neshannock 45, Sharon 28
Saturday, Aug. 27
Region 3
Sharpsville 23, Wilmington 0
REGION 4
Team R4 Overall
Oil City 1-0 1-0
Titusville 1-0 1-0
Meadville 0-0 1-0
Conneaut 0-0 0-1
Warren 0-1 0-1
Franklin 0-1 0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
Region 4
Oil City 58, Warren 24
Non-region
Meadville 55, Corry 6
Fort LeBoeuf 63, Conneaut Area 6
Saturday, Aug. 27
Region 4
Titusville 14, Franklin 13
REGION 5
Team R5 Overall
Fairview 0-0 1-0
Fort LeBoeuf 0-0 1-0
North East 0-0 0-1
Girard 0-0 0-1
Corry 0-0 0-1
General McLane 0-0 0-1
Harbor Creek 0-0 0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
Non-region
Fairview 17, Mercyhurst Prep 7
Fort LeBoeuf 63, Conneaut Area 6
Northwestern 45, Girard 21
Slippery Rock 37, General McLane 20
Meadville 55, Corry 6
Farrell 50, North East 20
Hickory 14, Harbor Creek 10
REGION 6
Team R6 Overall
McDowell 0-0 1-0
Butler 0-0 1-0
Erie High 0-0 1-0
Cathedral Prep 0-0 0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
Non-region
McDowell 56, Walsh Jesuit, OH 37
Erie High 7, West Toronto Prep 0
Butler 35, Shaler 28
Archbishop Hoban 47, Cathedral Prep 14
DISTRICT 9 LEAGUE
Division 1
Team D1 Overall
Central Clarion 1-0 1-0
Punxsutawney 1-0 1-0
St. Marys 1-0 1-0
DuBois 1-0 1-0
Karns City 0-1 0-1
Brookville 0-1 0-1
Moniteau 0-1 0-1
Bradford 0-1 0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
D1
Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7
St. Marys 47, Moniteau 14
DuBois 28, Karns City 7
Punxsutawney 56, Bradford 0
Division 2
Team D2 Overall
Redbank Valley 1-0 1-0
Brockway 1-0 1-0
Port Allegany 1-0 1-0
Keystone 0-0 1-0
Union/A-C Valley 0-0 1-0
Ridgway 0-1 0-1
Kane 0-1 0-1
Smethport 0-1 0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
D2
Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8
Port Allegany 30, Ridgway 6
Brockway 28, Kane 25
D9 crossover
Keystone 33, Coudersport 16
Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14
Division 3
Team D3 Overall
Elk CC 1-0 1-0
Bucktail 1-0 1-0
Cameron County 0-0 0-1
Coudersport 0-0 0-1
Otto-Eldred 0-1 0-1
Sheffield 0-1 0-1
Friday, Aug. 26
D3
Bucktail 42, Sheffield 12
D9 crossover
Keystone 33, Coudersport 16
Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14
Saturday, Aug. 27
D3
Elk County Catholic 35, Otto-Eldred 30