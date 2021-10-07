SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL

REGION 1

Team R1 Overall

Farrell 4-0 4-0

Wilmington 4-0 4-1

Greenville 3-3 3-3

Reynolds 2-1 3-2

Sharpsville 1-2 3-3

Mercer 1-3 2-3

Kennedy Catholic 1-3 1-4

Lakeview 0-4 1-4

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 1

Greenville 28, Mercer 7

Kennedy Catholic 18, Lakeview 15

Wilmington 28, Sharpsville 27

Non-region

Reynolds 54, Saegertown 28

REGION 2

Team R2 Overall

Northwestern 4-0 4-0

Cochranton 4-0 4-0

Eisenhower 3-1 4-1

Maplewood 2-1 3-2

Cambridge Springs 1-2 1-3

Iroquois 1-2 2-2

Saegertown 1-2 1-3

Seneca 1-4 1-4

Union City 0-5 0-5

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 2

Northwestern 39, Union City 0

Maplewood 30, Seneca 8

Cochranton 14, Cambridge Springs 8

Iroquois at Cambridge Springs, canceled

Non-region

Reynolds 54, Saegertown 28

REGION 3

Team R3 Overall

Slippery Rock 2-0 4-0

Grove City 2-1 4-2

Hickory 2-1 4-2

Sharon 1-1 4-2

Titusville 0-1 2-2

Conneaut, OH 0-3 3-4

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 3

Hickory 56, Titusville 7

Slippery Rock 49, Conneaut, OH 14

Grove City 32, Sharon 13

REGION 4

Team R4 Overall

Fairview 2-1 4-2

Fort LeBoeuf 3-0 4-1

Mercyhurst Prep 2-1 2-2

North East 1-2 1-5

Girard 0-2 0-4

Corry 0-2 0-4

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 4

Fort LeBoeuf 54, Fairview 7

Saturday, Oct. 2

Region 4

Mercyhurst Prep 21, North East 14

REGION 5

Team R5 Overall

Meadville 4-0 4-2

General McLane 3-1 3-2

Oil City 3-1 3-2

Warren 3-2 3-3

Franklin 1-3 1-5

Harbor Creek 1-3 1-5

Conneaut 0-5 0-6

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 5

Oil City 54, Franklin 8

Meadville 72, Conneaut Area 0

General McLane 34, Warren 31

Non-region

Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6

REGION 6

Team R6 Overall

McDowell 3-0 5-0

Cathedral Prep 1-1 5-1

Butler 0-1 3-2

Erie High 0-2 2-4

Friday, Oct. 1

Region 6

McDowell 31, Cathedral Prep 12

Non-region

Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6

Saturday, Oct. 2

Non-region

Erie High 43, St. Joseph's NY 7

DISTRICT 9 LEAGUE

Large Division

Team D9 Overall

Brookville 5-1 5-1

Ridgway 5-1 5-1

St. Marys 5-1 5-1

Karns City 4-1 5-1

DuBois 3-2 3-3

Kane 3-3 3-3

Central Clarion 1-3 1-4

Moniteau 1-4 1-4

Punxsutawney 0-5 0-5

Bradford 0-6 0-6

Friday, Oct. 1

D-9 Large

St. Marys 35, Karns City 28

Brookville 39, Moniteau 6

DuBois 55, Bradford 0

Central Clarion 34, Kane 26

Ridgway 40, Punxsutawney 21

Small South Division

Team D9 Overall

Keystone 3-0 5-0

Redbank Valley 2-1 5-1

Union/A-C Valley 1-1 4-1

Elk CC 1-2 2-3

Brockway 1-2 2-4

Bucktail 0-2 0-5

Friday, Oct. 1

D-9 Small crossover

Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6

Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8

Cameron County 32, Elk County Catholic 18

Brockway 26, Otto-Eldred 8

Coudersport 44, Bucktail 24

Saturday, Oct. 2

D-9 Small crossover

Keystone 58, Sheffield 14

Small North Division

Team D9 Overall

Smethport 3-0 5-1

Cameron County 2-1 4-1

Port Allegany 2-1 2-3

Coudersport 1-2 2-3

Otto-Eldred 1-2 1-5

Sheffield 0-3 0-6

Friday, Oct. 1

D-9 Small crossover

Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6

Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8

Cameron County 32, Elk County Catholic 18

Brockway 26, Otto-Eldred 8

Coudersport 44, Bucktail 24

Saturday, Oct. 2

D-9 Small crossover

Keystone 58, Sheffield 14

0
0
0
0
0