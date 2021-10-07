SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL
REGION 1
Team R1 Overall
Farrell 4-0 4-0
Wilmington 4-0 4-1
Greenville 3-3 3-3
Reynolds 2-1 3-2
Sharpsville 1-2 3-3
Mercer 1-3 2-3
Kennedy Catholic 1-3 1-4
Lakeview 0-4 1-4
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 1
Greenville 28, Mercer 7
Kennedy Catholic 18, Lakeview 15
Wilmington 28, Sharpsville 27
Non-region
Reynolds 54, Saegertown 28
REGION 2
Team R2 Overall
Northwestern 4-0 4-0
Cochranton 4-0 4-0
Eisenhower 3-1 4-1
Maplewood 2-1 3-2
Cambridge Springs 1-2 1-3
Iroquois 1-2 2-2
Saegertown 1-2 1-3
Seneca 1-4 1-4
Union City 0-5 0-5
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 2
Northwestern 39, Union City 0
Maplewood 30, Seneca 8
Cochranton 14, Cambridge Springs 8
Iroquois at Cambridge Springs, canceled
Non-region
Reynolds 54, Saegertown 28
REGION 3
Team R3 Overall
Slippery Rock 2-0 4-0
Grove City 2-1 4-2
Hickory 2-1 4-2
Sharon 1-1 4-2
Titusville 0-1 2-2
Conneaut, OH 0-3 3-4
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 3
Hickory 56, Titusville 7
Slippery Rock 49, Conneaut, OH 14
Grove City 32, Sharon 13
REGION 4
Team R4 Overall
Fairview 2-1 4-2
Fort LeBoeuf 3-0 4-1
Mercyhurst Prep 2-1 2-2
North East 1-2 1-5
Girard 0-2 0-4
Corry 0-2 0-4
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 4
Fort LeBoeuf 54, Fairview 7
Saturday, Oct. 2
Region 4
Mercyhurst Prep 21, North East 14
REGION 5
Team R5 Overall
Meadville 4-0 4-2
General McLane 3-1 3-2
Oil City 3-1 3-2
Warren 3-2 3-3
Franklin 1-3 1-5
Harbor Creek 1-3 1-5
Conneaut 0-5 0-6
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 5
Oil City 54, Franklin 8
Meadville 72, Conneaut Area 0
General McLane 34, Warren 31
Non-region
Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6
REGION 6
Team R6 Overall
McDowell 3-0 5-0
Cathedral Prep 1-1 5-1
Butler 0-1 3-2
Erie High 0-2 2-4
Friday, Oct. 1
Region 6
McDowell 31, Cathedral Prep 12
Non-region
Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6
Saturday, Oct. 2
Non-region
Erie High 43, St. Joseph's NY 7
DISTRICT 9 LEAGUE
Large Division
Team D9 Overall
Brookville 5-1 5-1
Ridgway 5-1 5-1
St. Marys 5-1 5-1
Karns City 4-1 5-1
DuBois 3-2 3-3
Kane 3-3 3-3
Central Clarion 1-3 1-4
Moniteau 1-4 1-4
Punxsutawney 0-5 0-5
Bradford 0-6 0-6
Friday, Oct. 1
D-9 Large
St. Marys 35, Karns City 28
Brookville 39, Moniteau 6
DuBois 55, Bradford 0
Central Clarion 34, Kane 26
Ridgway 40, Punxsutawney 21
Small South Division
Team D9 Overall
Keystone 3-0 5-0
Redbank Valley 2-1 5-1
Union/A-C Valley 1-1 4-1
Elk CC 1-2 2-3
Brockway 1-2 2-4
Bucktail 0-2 0-5
Friday, Oct. 1
D-9 Small crossover
Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6
Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8
Cameron County 32, Elk County Catholic 18
Brockway 26, Otto-Eldred 8
Coudersport 44, Bucktail 24
Saturday, Oct. 2
D-9 Small crossover
Keystone 58, Sheffield 14
Small North Division
Team D9 Overall
Smethport 3-0 5-1
Cameron County 2-1 4-1
Port Allegany 2-1 2-3
Coudersport 1-2 2-3
Otto-Eldred 1-2 1-5
Sheffield 0-3 0-6
Friday, Oct. 1
D-9 Small crossover
Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6
Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8
Cameron County 32, Elk County Catholic 18
Brockway 26, Otto-Eldred 8
Coudersport 44, Bucktail 24
Saturday, Oct. 2
D-9 Small crossover
Keystone 58, Sheffield 14