NORTH EAST INVITATIONAL
at Lake View Country Club
Team results -- Clarion 344, Mercyhurst Prep 356, Fairview 358, Grove City 359, Fort LeBoeuf 359, Oil City 272, North East 375, Union City 381.
Team 5 individuals -- Nick Momeyer, Mercyhurst Prep, 76; Leyton Hassenplug, North East, 76; Josh James, Union City, 78; Devon Lauer, Clarion, 81; Kameron Kerle, Clarion, 82.
CLARION (344) -- Devon Lauer 81, Kameron Kerle 82, McKayla Kerle 88, Avery Kline 93. x-Lucas Mitrosky 94.
GROVE CITY (359) -- Tyler Hamilton 86, Ethan Cunningham 88, Logan Goodrich 88, Josh Benka 97.
OIL CITY (372) -- Connor Highfield 87, Charlie Motter 88, Will McMahon 94, Jacob Teeter 103. x-Logan Loughran 104.
REGION 1 MEGA MATCH
at Mt. Hope Golf Course
Team results -- Lakeview 322, Greenville 343, Jamestown 423, Mercer 449, Reynolds 468.
LAKEVIEW (322) -- Jackson Gadsby 76, Maddox Bell 79, Adam Snyder 82, Chris Mong 85. x-Owen Dye 85.
Region 1 standings (through 2 events) -- Lakeview 10, Greenville 8, Jamestown 6, Mercer 4, Reynolds 1.