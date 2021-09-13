Rimdzius sparks Corry
Led by medalist's Maxx Rimdzius' 75, Corry's golf team picked up another first-place finish in the fourth Region 4 boys golf match of the season.
Held at Lucky Hills Golf Course, the Beavers had a winning total of 338, which was 28 strokes better than runner-up Franklin (366). Rocky Grove finished third on its home course with a 373, followed by Oil City (380) and Titusville (387).
Aidan McCracken shot an 81 to pace coach Jordan Cherry's Knights while Avery Purich added an 87, Zach Rugh had a 92 and Evan Turner fired a 106.
Travis Knupp led coach Scott Harry's Orioles with an 85, Alex Zinz had a 90 while Logan Gavin and Braden Eyler each shot 99s.
Oil City's scorers included Jacob Teeter (93), Charlie Motter (94), Logan Loughran (95) and Will McMahon (98).
Kasen Neely had an 86 to lead Titusville.
The next Region 4 mega match will be held Thursday at Wanango Country Club.