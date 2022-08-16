KSAC GIRLS MEGA MATCH

at Foxburg Country Club

MONITEAU (148) -- Mariska Shunk 46, Emma Covert 50, Autumn Stewart 52, Kendall Sankey 56, Taylor Voloch 60, Molly Millich 77.

CRANBERRY (172) -- Kendell Findlay 54, Alaina Hogue 58, Brooke Whitling 60, Madison Millin 75.

KEYSTONE (222) -- Paige Matthews 68, Molly Ellenberger 77, Lily Nicewonger 77.

A-C VALLEY -- Evie Bliss 59.

REGION 1 BOYS MEGA MATCH

at Pine Hills Golf Course

LAKEVIEW (324) -- Jackson Gadsby 76, Chris Mong 81, Owen Dye 83, Adam Snyder 84, Maddox Bell 89.

GREENVILLE (327) -- Brandon Stubert 76, Nate Stuyvesant 80, Jacob Csonka 83, Kaleb Porter 88, Mason Vannoy 99.

JAMESTOWN (403) -- Aidan Woyt 97, Colt Smith 97, Gage Pianavsky 99, Dan Buchanan 110, Nolan Herbold 118.

MERCER (422) -- Eli Ellison 82, Madison Parker 103, Kailyn Minner 112, Josh Borowicz 125.

REYNOLDS -- Dylan Leskovac 96, Dillon Anderson 120.

Region 1 standings -- Lakeview 5, Greenville 4, Jamestown 3, Mercer 2.

