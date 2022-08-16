KSAC GIRLS MEGA MATCH
at Foxburg Country Club
MONITEAU (148) -- Mariska Shunk 46, Emma Covert 50, Autumn Stewart 52, Kendall Sankey 56, Taylor Voloch 60, Molly Millich 77.
CRANBERRY (172) -- Kendell Findlay 54, Alaina Hogue 58, Brooke Whitling 60, Madison Millin 75.
KEYSTONE (222) -- Paige Matthews 68, Molly Ellenberger 77, Lily Nicewonger 77.
A-C VALLEY -- Evie Bliss 59.
REGION 1 BOYS MEGA MATCH
at Pine Hills Golf Course
LAKEVIEW (324) -- Jackson Gadsby 76, Chris Mong 81, Owen Dye 83, Adam Snyder 84, Maddox Bell 89.
GREENVILLE (327) -- Brandon Stubert 76, Nate Stuyvesant 80, Jacob Csonka 83, Kaleb Porter 88, Mason Vannoy 99.
JAMESTOWN (403) -- Aidan Woyt 97, Colt Smith 97, Gage Pianavsky 99, Dan Buchanan 110, Nolan Herbold 118.
MERCER (422) -- Eli Ellison 82, Madison Parker 103, Kailyn Minner 112, Josh Borowicz 125.
REYNOLDS -- Dylan Leskovac 96, Dillon Anderson 120.
Region 1 standings -- Lakeview 5, Greenville 4, Jamestown 3, Mercer 2.