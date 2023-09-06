GIRLS GOLF
Warriors dominate mega match
KOSSUTH -- Moniteau's Kendall Sankey took home medalist honors with a 41 as Moniteau rolled to another team win in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls golf mega match played at Hi-Level Golf Course.
Mariska Shunk followed with a 43 while Samantha Smith added a 46 as the Warriors finished with a team score of 130, 34 strokes better than Cranberry in second. A-C Valley ended up third at 165.
Kelsey Hanna led the Berries with a 48 while Kayla Hanna and Mallory McMasters each had a 58.
Reagan Best topped the Falcons with a 46, Ruby WAtson carded a 54 and Laurel Regester added a 65.
The next KSAC mega match will be played Monday at Foxburg Country Club.
GIRLS SOCCER
Keystone 6, Sharpsville 5 (OT)
SHARPSVILLE -- Jill Winters finished with a hat trick with the third goal coming with two minutes left in overtime to lift visiting Keystone to a 6-5 win over Sharpsville in a non-region match on Tuesday night.
Abbi Sell, Jovia Kinsler and Sarah Cotton also found the back of the net for the Panthers while Winters also added two assists and Mariah Beary and Cotton each had one assist. Jerzey Bell made 18 saves in net.
Macie Steiner also had a hat trick for the Blue Devils while Keely Whitaker made 11 saves in net and Clarissa Elay added four saves.
Keystone will travel to Strattanville to take on Clarion today at 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
C-L 7, Brockway 2
STRATTANVILLE -- Brenden Bettwy tallied a pair of goals, including what proved to be the game winner as Clarion-Limestone routed visiting Brockway by a 7-2 in an early season test for both teams on Tuesday night.
The game was tied 2-2 in the first half as Danny Schweitzer scored off an assist by Nathan Frederick and Wyatt Boyden found the back of the net off a feed from Layton Dunn to keep the Lions in the hunt. Bettwy then added the difference-making score off a pass from Boyden. Quinn O'Neil tacked on another goal to give the home team a 4-2 advantage at the break.
In the second half, Thomas Uckert tallied back-to-back goals for the Lions with Schweitzer getting an assist on the first one and Martin Ormeno providing a helper on the second. Bettwy tacked on the final tally with a header. Isaac Lerch made 12 saves in net for C-L.
C-L will travel to Redbank Valley on Tuesday.