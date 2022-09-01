North Clarion 3, Moniteau 1
FRILLS CORNERS -- Kyler Freeman served for 10 points and also added 13 kills and five digs as North Clarion rallied at home to defeat Moniteau, 16-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 in KSAC play.
Kylie Disney contributed 22 digs and seven points for the She-Wolves, now 2-0 on the season. Alexa Carll chipped in with 10 kills and five blocks while Ainsley Hartle collected 22 assists and seven points.
Moniteau won the junior varsity match, 25-20, 25-19. Makenzie Lencer led North Clarion with seven points and six digs while Andie Cohlhepp had five digs and three kills.
North Clarion will play Tuesday at Karns City.
GOLF
Orioles place second
CORRY -- Led by Aaron Wetjen's 80, Rocky Grove's boys golf team posted a second-place finish in the 17-team Corry Invitational, which was held at North Hills Golf Course.
McDowell Blue won the team title with a score of 335, 10 strokes better than Rocky Grove's runner-up score.
Joining Wetjen in the scoring for coach Geoff Sanner's Orioles were Hayden Bevier (83), Alex Zinz (86) and Dillon Hamilton (96).
Lakeview placed fourth overall with a 354, while Oil City Blue was 11th (364) and Franklin was 14th (371).
Scoring for the Sailors were Chris Mong (85), Maddox Bell (86), Jackson Gadsby (89) and Adam Snyder (94).
Charlie Motter's 84 paced the Oilers, who also received an 89 from Connor Highfield, a 95 from Will McMahon and a 96 from Jacob Teeter.
Franklin was paced by Aidan McCracken's 84. Also scoring for the Knights were Avery Purich (92), Ryan McCandless (95) and Ty Prince (100).
The medalist was Slippery Rock's Jake Wolok, who fired a round of 75.
Kerles power Bobcats
TIONESTA -- Clarion's brother-sister tandem of Kam Kerle and McKayla Kerle finished 1-2 as the Bobcats roared to their fifth consecutive team win in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega match held at Hunter's Station Golf Course.
Kam Kerle was medalist after firing a 35 while McKayla Kerle tied for second place with Moniteau's Jacob Felsing as they both carded 36s.
Clarion had a winning team total in KSAC mega match #5 with 191 strokes, followed by Moniteau (214), Clarion-Limestone (219), North Clarion (224) and Cranberry (239) rounded out the top five.
Also scoring for Clarion were Devon Lauer (38), Tanner Miller (40) and Lucas Mitrosky (42).
Joining Felsing in the top 10 for the Warriors was Dawson Wallace, who tied Lauer for fifth with a 38.
North Clarion was paced by Ethan Carll and Zeelan Hargenrader. Carll was fourth overall with a 37 while Hargenrader also finished in a three-way tie for fifth with a 38.
Other golfers who turned in top 10 performances were Chloe Fritch of Karns City (39), Cranberry's Dalton Wenner (42) and the Clarion-Limestone duo of Jordan Hesdon and Jack Craig, who each had 42s.
The sixth KSAC mega match will be held Tuesday at Aubrey's Dubbs Dred Golf Course.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Redbank Valley 3, Oil City 1
Alivia Huffman pounded 13 kills and added 10 digs Wednesday night in Redbank Valley's non-conference road win over Oil City, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-12.
Caylen Rearick chipped in with 17 digs for the Bulldogs, Izzy Bond and Taylor Ripple each had 11 kills and Mylee Harmon racked up 36 set assists.
Oil City was led by Lillie Heise with nine kills and eight points while Chayse Skinner contributed 12 assists and Abby Kreidler had six kills.
GIRLS TENNIS
Grove City 5, Oil City 0
Grove City's Macy Matson, Jane Coulter and Cana Severson notched straight-set singles' victories to help the Eagles to a 5-0 win over homestanding Oil City in Region 1 action.
Matson got things started for the Eagles with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Oil City's Emily Russell at No. 1, Coulter followed with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Cassidy Sutley at No. 2 and Severson sealed up the team win with a 6-2, 6-0 triumph over Kylee Copley at No. 3.
Grove City also swept the doubles events. At No. 1, Emily Williams and Ella West topped Breana Terwilliger and Madison Stephens, 6-2, 6-1, while the No. 2 team of Ava Dlugonski and Maura Hroncich also posted a 6-2, 6-1 verdict over Olivia Blauser and Lauren Caralla.
Oil City (1-3 overall, 1-2 R-1) will next play on Thursday at Hickory.
BOYS SOCCER
Redbank Valley 3, Forest Area 2
Owen Harmon scored a pair of goals and Owen Clouse added another as Redbank Valley squeezed out a 3-2 road win over Forest Area.
Cole Monrean made three saves in goal for the Bulldogs.
Kaleb Wolbert and Kaden Baumcratz each scored a goal for the Fires while goalie Thomas Phillips piled up 15 saves. Baumcratz also assisted on Wolbert's tally.