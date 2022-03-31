CORRY (0)
Hasbrouck (cf) 2 0 0, Burlew (lf) 2 0 0, Bugbee (1b) 2 0 1, Dyne (p) 1 0 0, Frisina (p) 1 0 0, Pierson (dp) 2 0 0, Chamberlin (3b) 0 0 0, Goodwill (ss) 2 0 0, Hayes (2b) 2 0 1, Trask (rf) 2 0 1, Scouten (c) 2 0 0. Totals: 18 0 3.
FRANKLIN (10)
Hoobler (ss) 4 3 2, Laderer (cf) 4 1 2, Hanna (lf) 3 2 1, Edge (p) 2 1 2, Boland (3b) 3 1 1, Atwell (2b) 3 1 2, Hicks (c) 2 0 0, Roberts (cr) 0 0 0, Wimer (1b) 3 1 2, Fitzgerald (rf) 3 0 0. Totals: 27 10 12.
Score by Innings
Corry;000;00;--;0
Franklin;150;31;--;10
2B -- Franklin (Boland, Atwell).
HR -- Franklin (Hanna).
RBIs -- Franklin (Hanna 3, Laderer 2, Atwell 2, Boland, Wimer).