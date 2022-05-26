DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
at A-C Valley
CRANBERRY (12)
Plummer (cf) 4 2 2, Watson (ss) 5 2 2, Findlay (lf) 5 0 2, Schneider (3b) 5 1 1, Hogue (1b) 4 01, Scarbrough (c) 4 0 1, Gregory 0 1 0, Coe (2b) 4 2 1, Beggs (p) 4 2 1, Reisinger (rf) 2 2 1. Totals: 37 12 12.
KEYSTONE (7)
Wolbert (lf) 3 3 1, S. Bell (cf) 4 0 0, Bowser (rf-1b) 4 3 3, Exley (p-1b) 4 1 2, Black (c) 4 0 0, colligan (2b) 3 02, Callander (3b) 2 0 0, Gruber (ss) 3 0 0, Morris (rf) 3 0 0. Totals: 30 7 8.
Score by Innings
Cranberry;243;020;1;--;12
Keystone;200;120;2;--;7
2B -- Cranberry (Findlay 2, Reisinger, Hogue, Watson), Keystone (Exley 2).
HR -- Keystone (Bowser 2).
RBIs -- Cranberry (Watson 3, Findlay 2, Hogue 2), Keystone (Bowser 4, Exley, Colligan).
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
at Kane
FOREST AREA (8)
E. McFarland (cf) 4 1 1, Oswald (2b) 4 3 2, M. McFarland (ss) 4 3 3, Aites (1b) 2 0 0, Stitt (1b) 2 1 1, Boehme (lf) 4 0 2, Flick (p) 4 0 2, Greenawalt (3b) 4 0 1, Dietrich (c) 4 0 1, Thompson (rf) 4 0 0, Brown (rf) 0 0 0. Totals: 36 8 13.
OTTO-ELDRED (5)
Sheeler (c) 3 1 1, Hall (ss) 4 1 0, Heller (p-3b) 2 1 0, Rhinehart (1b) 4 0 1, Wolfe (p) 3 0 1, Rounsville (lf) 2 0 0, Rhinehart (rf) 4 1 0, Drummond (cf) 3 0 1, Andreano (2b) 3 0 1, Gordon (3b) 0 1 0. Totals: 28 5 5.
Score by Innings
Forest Area;320;201;0;--;8
Otto-Eldred;011;020;1;--;5
2B -- Forest Area (Flick, Stitt, Boehme, M. McFarland), Otto-Eldred (Drummond).
3B -- Otto-Eldred (Sheeler).
RBIs -- Forest Area (Stitt 2, Oswald, M. McFarland, Boehme, Flick), Otto-Eldred (Rhinehart, Wolfe, Drummond).