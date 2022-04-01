DuBOIS -- Jenna Biltz tossed a three-inning two-hitter while Olivia Plummer had a big day at the plate with three hits and four RBIs as Cranberry rolled to a 20-0, three-inning victory over Union in the season opener at Heindl Field.
Coach Chris Shumaker's Berries led 1-0 after the first inning, but they erupted for 19 runs in the second frame to put the game away early. With the offense doing its part, Biltz blanked the Golden Damsels on two hits while striking out five and walking one.
Plummer spearheaded the offense with pair of triples and a home run as the Berries cranked out 14 hits in the contest. Alisha Beggs, Alaina Hogue and Denail Wenner followed with two hits apiece with Hogue drilling a triple and Beggs cracking a double and driving in a pair of runs.
Reyna Watson also hit a triple for the Berries while Biltz, Keelie Schneider and Kendall Findlay each had a double. Rylie Coe chipped in with a single and three runs scored.
Emerson Stevens smacked a double for Union while Autumn Blystone added a single.
Cranberry will travel to Tionesta on Monday to play Forest Area.