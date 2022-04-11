KEYSTONE (11)
Wolbert (lf) 4 0 1, S. Bell (cf) 2 1 0, Bowser (1b) 2 2 1, Exley (p) 1 2 1, Black (c) 3 0 0, Colligan (2b) 3 1 1, Callander (3b) 2 2 2, Gruber (ss) 3 1 1, Morris (rf) 2 1 1, Dixon (rf) 0 0 0, J. Bell (cr) 0 1 0. Totals: 22 11 8.
REDBANK VALLEY (5)
Foringer (p) 3 0 1, Hetrick (cf) 1 0 0, Bailey (cf) 1 0 0, Polka (c) 3 1 1, Ripple (ss) 3 1 1, Evans (2b) 2 2 1, Neiswonger (1b) 3 1 1, Schimp (rf) 3 0 2, Rupp (lf) 2 0 0, Boyer (3b) 1 0 1. Totals: 22 5 8.
Score by Innings
Keystone;304;04;--;11
Redbank;020;03;--;5
2B -- Keystone (Colligan), Redbank Valley (Evans, Boyer, Neiswonger).
HR -- Keystone (Callander, Exley).
RBIs -- Keystone (Exley 3, Callander 3, S. Bell, Colligan, Morris), Redbank Valley (Schimp 2, Neiswonger, Boyer).
CORRY (20)
Hasbrouck (cf) 3 1 3, Goodwill (ss) 4 1 1, Bugby (1b) 3 4 1, Hayes (2b) 4 3 2, Frisina (p) 0 4 0, Burlew (lf) 4 2 2, Trask (rf) 2 1 1, Spence (c) 2 2 2, Chamberlain (3b) 3 2 2. Totals: 25 20 14.
OIL CITY (2)
Arnink (ss) 1 1 0, Jackson (lf) 2 0 0, Whittemore (p) 2 0 0, Wilson (lf) 0 0 0, Foley (3b) 2 0 1, Burk (2b) 2 0 0, Roess (1b) 2 0 0, Hanlon (c) 2 1 1, Martinec (cf) 2 0 2, Snyder (rf) 2 0 0, White (rf) 0 0 0. Totals: 17 2 4.
Score by Innings
Corry;555;5;--;20
Oil City;100;1;--;2
2B -- Corry (Bugby, Hayes, Chamberlain), Oil City (Martinec 2).
RBIs -- Oil City (Foley, Martinec).