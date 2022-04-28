at Titusville

OIL CITY 5, TITUSVILLE 0

Singles

Mason Stephens (OC) def. Zach Weeter, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

John Pardee (OC) def. Lance Enright, 6-4, 6-3.

Jackson Dilks (OC) def. Colyn Donovan, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Eric Goughler/Spencer Greene (OC) def. Tori Bodamer/Chloe Preston, 6-4, 6-2.

Dylan Bly/Sam Smith (OC) def. Ava Hartshorne/Andrea Mott, 6-3, 6-0.

at Rocky Grove

GREENVILLE 5, ROCKY GROVE 0

Singles

Anthony Gentile (G) def. Jasey Donovan, 6-0, 6-0.

Isaac Hightree (G) def. Brianna Barnett, 6-0, 6-0.

Finn Butcher (G) def. Miranda Gardner, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Bobby Barr and Alex Harcourt (G) def. Tyler Thompson and Gavin Weber, 6-0, 6-1.

Saku Fujita and Zach Morgan (G) def. Cailyn Monaco and Zoey Empson, 6-0, 6-0.

