at Titusville
OIL CITY 5, TITUSVILLE 0
Singles
Mason Stephens (OC) def. Zach Weeter, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.
John Pardee (OC) def. Lance Enright, 6-4, 6-3.
Jackson Dilks (OC) def. Colyn Donovan, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Eric Goughler/Spencer Greene (OC) def. Tori Bodamer/Chloe Preston, 6-4, 6-2.
Dylan Bly/Sam Smith (OC) def. Ava Hartshorne/Andrea Mott, 6-3, 6-0.
at Rocky Grove
GREENVILLE 5, ROCKY GROVE 0
Singles
Anthony Gentile (G) def. Jasey Donovan, 6-0, 6-0.
Isaac Hightree (G) def. Brianna Barnett, 6-0, 6-0.
Finn Butcher (G) def. Miranda Gardner, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Bobby Barr and Alex Harcourt (G) def. Tyler Thompson and Gavin Weber, 6-0, 6-1.
Saku Fujita and Zach Morgan (G) def. Cailyn Monaco and Zoey Empson, 6-0, 6-0.