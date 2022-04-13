at Rocky Grove
SHARON 5, ROCKY GROVE 0
Singles
Liam Klingensmith (S) def. Tyler Thompson, 6-0, 6-0.
Ben Pollock (S) def. Jasey Donovan, 6-1, 6-1.
Keon Hacker (S) def. Brianna Barnett, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Andrew Joint and Shane Rowe (S) def. Gavin Weber and Miranda Gardner, 6-0, 6-1.
Keegan Widmyer and Anthony Richards (S) def. Cailyn Monaco and Kaleb Moyer, by forfeit.
at Meadville
OIL CITY 4, MEADVILLE 1
Singles
Mason Stephens (OC) def. Luke Burgess, 6-1, 6-3.
Kevin Elwell (M) def. John Pardee, 6-2, 6-3.
Jackson Dilks def. Conner Zimmerman, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
Eric Goughler/Sam Smith (OC) def. Kailani Kawata/Wynn Harward, 6-1, 6-2.
Dylan Bly/Jordan Smalley (OC) def. Megan Willis/Brooke Hart, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.