at Franklin High School
TITUSVILLE 5, ROCKY GROVE 0
Lance Enright (T) def. Alex Johnston, 6-0, 6-7, (3-7), 7-5.
Zach Wanton (T) def. Tyler Thompson, 6-0, 6-1.
Torey Bodamer (T) def. Brianna Barnett, 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Andrew Mott and Chloe Preston (T) def. Andrew Young and Miranda Gardner, 6-3, 6-2.
Aubree Colie and Alana Jackson (T) def. Cailyn Monaco and Chloe Kahl, 6-2, 6-1.
TITUSVILLE 5, ROCKY GROVE 0
Singles
Lance Enright (T) def. Tyler Thompson, 8-1.
Zach Wanton (T) def. Miranda Gardner, 8-0.
Torey Bodamer (T) def. Keynann Nye, 8-0.
Doubles
Andrew Mott and Chloe Preston (T) def. Cailyn Monaco and Chloe Kahl, 8-0.
Aubree Colie and Alana Jackson (T) won by forfeit.