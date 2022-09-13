GIRLS TENNIS
Sharon 4, Oil City 1
Despite getting a three-set victory from Emily Russell, Oil City's tennis team dropped a 4-1 decision at home to Sharon in a Region 1 match.
Russell got coach Amy Serbati's Oilers (2-5 overall, 2-4 R1) off to a fast start as she knocked off Sharon's Megan Messina at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
The Tigers followed with two shutout wins from Ellen Connelly and Abby Wallace. Connelly blanked Kylee Copley at No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-0, while Wallace did likewise to Natalie Arnink at No. 3, 6-0, 6-0.
Sharon then went on to capture both doubles matches to seal up the team win. At No. 1 doubles, Katie Lapikes and Katie Jennings stopped Breanna Terwilliger and Olivia Blauser, 6-4, 6-2 while at No. 2, Abbey Baron and Rachel Lewis got past Lauren Caralla and Kiera Carll, 6-1, 6-4.
Oil City will return to action today at home against Wilmington.