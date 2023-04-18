at

at Moniteau

GIRLS

MONITEAU 117, CLARION-LIMESTONE 26

3,200 relay — Not held.

100 hurdles —A. Pry (M) 17.7, Ryan (M), D. Pry (M).

100 — Zendron (M) 13.6, Reott (M), Kapp (CL).

1,600 — Jackson (CL) 6:00, Jewart (M), Radaker (CL).

400 — Zendron (M) 1:02.3, Staab (M), Carlson (CL).

400 relay — Moniteau 1:06.0. 

300 hurdles — A. Pry (M) 53.4, Ryan (M), D. Pry (M).

800 — Jackson (CL) 2:42, Jewart (M), Radaker (CL).

200 — Zendron (M) 28.6, Reott (M), M. Pry (M).

3,200 — Coulson (CL) 15:46, Hartle (M), no third.

1,600 relay — Clarion-Limestone (Jackson, Aaron, Radaker, Coulson) 5:22.5.

Long jump — Deprano (M) 15-7.25, Kelly (M), Baptiste (M).

Triple jump — Deprano (M) 28-4, Kelly (M), no third.

High jump — Long (M) 4-3, (tie) Arblaster (M) and Dunkle (CL).

Shot put — Stewart (M) 34-5, Covert (M), Sankey (M).

Discus — Stewart (M) 88-1, Covert (M), Kendal (M).

Javelin — Sankey (M) 92-10, Covert (M), Young (M).

Pole vault — Ryan (M), Jewart (M), Baptiste (M).

