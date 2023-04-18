at
at Moniteau
GIRLS
MONITEAU 117, CLARION-LIMESTONE 26
3,200 relay — Not held.
100 hurdles —A. Pry (M) 17.7, Ryan (M), D. Pry (M).
100 — Zendron (M) 13.6, Reott (M), Kapp (CL).
1,600 — Jackson (CL) 6:00, Jewart (M), Radaker (CL).
400 — Zendron (M) 1:02.3, Staab (M), Carlson (CL).
400 relay — Moniteau 1:06.0.
300 hurdles — A. Pry (M) 53.4, Ryan (M), D. Pry (M).
800 — Jackson (CL) 2:42, Jewart (M), Radaker (CL).
200 — Zendron (M) 28.6, Reott (M), M. Pry (M).
3,200 — Coulson (CL) 15:46, Hartle (M), no third.
1,600 relay — Clarion-Limestone (Jackson, Aaron, Radaker, Coulson) 5:22.5.
Long jump — Deprano (M) 15-7.25, Kelly (M), Baptiste (M).
Triple jump — Deprano (M) 28-4, Kelly (M), no third.
High jump — Long (M) 4-3, (tie) Arblaster (M) and Dunkle (CL).
Shot put — Stewart (M) 34-5, Covert (M), Sankey (M).
Discus — Stewart (M) 88-1, Covert (M), Kendal (M).
Javelin — Sankey (M) 92-10, Covert (M), Young (M).
Pole vault — Ryan (M), Jewart (M), Baptiste (M).
.