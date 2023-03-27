at Redbank Valley
BOYS
REDBANK 95, ARMSTRONG 41
3,200 relay — Redbank Valley (Barnett, Fricko, Gourley, Neiswonger) 10:19.41.
110 hurdles — Not held.
100 — Kahle (RV) 11.59, Ortz (RV), Pampeno (A).
1,600 — Fricko (RV) 5:24.40, Riskosky (A), Barnett (RV).
400 — A. Byers (RV) 57.90, Gourley (RV), Barrett (RV).
400 relay — Redbank Valley (Ortz, Harmon, Wagner, Kahle) 46.75.
300 hurdles —Dosch (A) 46.71, Crissman (A), Shick (RV).
800 —Riskosky (A) 2:26.20, Rodriguez (RV), Horner (RV).
200 — Kahle (RV) 24.54, Harmon (RV), Neiswonger (RV).
3,200 —Barnett (RV) 12:30.55.
1,600 relay —Redbank Valley (Barrett, W. Byers, Harmon, A. Byers) 4:01.21.
Long jump —Ortz (RV) 19-6, Grantz (A), Christiens (RV).
Triple jump — Ortz (RV) 39-7, Weigel (A), Barrett *RV).
High jump —Weigel (A) 5-0, Sprankle (A).
Shot put — Wagner (RV) 47-10, Delp (RV), Adams (A).
Discus —Wagner (RV) 158-6, Delp (RV), Adams (A).
Javelin — Shick (RV) 133-0, Barrett (RV), Wadsworth (RV).
Pole vault — Weigel (A) 11-6, Rigle (A), A. Byers (RV).
at Redbank Valley
GIRLS
ARMSTRONG 83, REDBANK VALLEY 67
3,200 relay — Redbank Valley (Hageter, Shoemaker, Faulk, Barnett) 12:22.20.
100 hurdles — McClish (A) 18.84, Watt (A), Hageter (RV).
100 — Harmon (RV) 13.25, Allensworth (A), Stein (A).
1,600 — Wolfe (A) 6:35.29, Shipe (A), Barnett (RV).
400 — Harmon (RV) 1:06.13, Shoemaker (RV), Mellish (A).
400 relay — Armstrong (Watt, Mellish, Allensworth, Atwood) 55.36.
300 hurdles — Watt (A) 56.21, McClish (A), Daymut (A).
800 — Armstrong sweep, no names or times available.
200 — Allensworth (A) 29.49, Bond (RV), Bonanno (RV).
3,200 — Shipe (A) 14:02.79, Hete (A), Nemchek (A).
1,600 relay — Redbank Valley (Bonanno, Hageter, Harmon, Shoemaker) 5:01.15.
Long jump — Henry (RV) 13-7, Bennett (A), Stein (A).
Triple jump — Huffman (RV) 29-11, Bennett (A), Jack (A).
High jump — Harmon (RV) 4-8, Wolfe (A), Gaiser (A).
Shot put — Hogan (A) 30-6, Edmonds (RV) 27-6, Kemmer (RV).
Discus — Edmonds (RV) 99-8, Hagan (RV), Hogan (A).
Javelin — Huffman (RV) 111-1, Wilson (A), Lewis (A).
Pole vault — Henry (RV) 9-0, Jack (A), Rankin (RV).