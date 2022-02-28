A total of seven semifinal basketball games featuring 10 area teams are on tap for today at various locations in both Districts 9 and 10.
Highlighting the playoff schedule is a boys doubleheader at Slippery Rock University's Morrow Field House, featuring the powerful Franklin Knights in the opener against Mercyhurst Prep in a Class 3A clash at 6 p.m., followed by a Class 4A matchup between the Oil City Oilers and the Grove City Eagles.
Another intriguing District 10 battle pits the Rocky Grove Orioles against the West Middlesex Big Reds in a Class 1A tussle at Meadville High School. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at the House of Thrills.
Also on the docket are four District 9 contests -- featuring two boys games and two girls games.
In Class 2A boys, Redbank Valley and Keystone will go at it at 7 p.m. at DuBois High School while at Brookville High School, Karns City and Ridgway will collide at 6 p.m.
A couple of Class 1A girls games will pit North Clarion versus Otto-Eldred in a 7 p.m. start at Kane High School while Clarion and Union will square off at the same time at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School.
The following is a closer look at the matchup:
DISTRICT 10 BOYS
CLASS 3A
Franklin vs. Mercyhurst Prep
(6 p.m., Slippery Rock University)
Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights have run roughshod over the competition this season and bring a sparkling 21-2 record into the matchup with the Lakers.
Franklin, which is winning by an average of 30 points per game, is coming off a 94-18 destruction of Erie First Christian.
Senior guard Easton Fulmer (21.8 points per game) is poised the become the Knights' all-time scoring leader as he's tied with the late Randy Lynch with 1,519 career points.
Franklin, which is scoring 71.6 ppg, features two other double-digit scorers in junior Luke Guth (13.8) and sophomore Damon Curry (15.5).
The threesome of Fulmer, Guth and Curry have combined to score 1,175 of the Knights' 1,646 points (71.3%) this season.
Other contributors for the Knights are starters Cole Buckley (6.4) and Scott Walters (4.4), along with reserves Johnathan Leccia, Jalen Wood and Ethan Owens.
Coach Sean Baer's Lakers enter the contest at 10-13 and feature four senior starters, including leading scorers Dewey Byrd (12.3 ppg) and Trey Battle (10.6).
The rest of the starting unit includes seniors Aronde Bridgett (6.5) and R.J. Bryant (4.5), along with 6-4 junior David Bahm (5.0).
CLASS 4A
Oil City vs. Grove City
(7:30 p.m., Slippery Rock University)
On paper, this semifinal matchup looks like a toss up as coach Bundy Fulmer's Oilers check in at 15-8 while the Eagles of coach Chris Kwolek are just a win back at 14-8.
The Oilers are coming off a 39-36 upset win over Harbor Creek in the quarterfinals while the Eagles advanced by virtue of a 46-37 victory over Slippery Rock.
Oil City is averaging 50.0 points per game while giving up 46.6. Grove City's numbers are similar at 53.2 ppg offensively and 48.8 defensively.
The Oilers' offense is led by senior Judias Johnson and junior Cam VanWormer, who are both averaging 12.4 ppg. Another junior, Jake Hornbeck, checks in at 9.1 per game.
The other key contributors are Ethen Knox (4.9), Sayyid Donald (4.9) and Connor Highfield (4.4), along with reserves James Henry, Will McMahon and Jonny Hargenrader.
Grove City also features a pair of double-figure scorers in Landon Haggart (13.4) and Dylan Stull (11.6).
The next scorers are Josh Dreves and Gavin Lutz, both at 5.3 ppg and Nathan Greer at 5.0. Brett Loughry and Kamden Martin also will see time off the bench.
CLASS 1A
Rocky Grove vs. West Middlesex
(6 p.m., Meadville High School)
Coach Ryan Umbenhaur's Orioles improved to 18-5 after rallying in the fourth quarter to defeat Mercer, 51-44, last Friday and they'll face a familiar foe in West Middlesex.
Rocky Grove beat the Big Reds two in Region 1 action this season, including a 70-45 romp at home on Jan. 31. However, the Orioles pulled out a 55-53 win at West Middlesex just nine days later and the third matchup figures to be just as tight.
The Orioles have been led offensively for most of the season by Isaac Clayton (16.7) and D'Andre Whitman (12.0). Clayton, who went over the 1,000-point mark for his career back on Feb. 1, scored 29 and 19 points in the two prior meeting with the Big Reds while Whitman went for 23 and 12.
However, in the win over Mercer, Rocky Grove got strong performances from Brett Stevenson, who scored a career-high 14 points, and Reece Henderson, who added 12.
Rounding out the starting five is Quinn Ritchey, who is averaging 6.6 ppg. The top reserves include Evan Wolfgong, Alex Zinz and Blayne Baker.
West Middlesex, 13-10 on the season under coach Tyler Babcock, are led by 6-6 junior forward Richie Preston at 18.5 ppg. Tanner Shick (9.8) and Giovanni Rococi (9.7) are close to twin digits as well.
Luke Mild (5.2) and Logan Shrawder (4.5) round out the starting unit.