Seven Mountains Media is owned by Kristin Cantrell of Frankfort, Kentucky.
According to its website, Seven Mountain Media seeks “out the best local talent that cares about their community. That’s right! Real, live people are on the air all day, talking about the things their listeners care about.”
It’s website lists 25 radio stations covering parts of 16 counties in New York and parts of more than 40 counties in Pennsylvania, featuring a variety of formats.
Seven Mountains Media is in the process of acquiring 34 radio stations from Forever Media, including stations in Johnstown, Altoona and State College.