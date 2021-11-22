Seventeen area golfers earned postseason honors on Monday as the 2021 District 10 All-Region squads were announced.
Franklin junior Aiden McCracken, Oil City sophomore Charlie Motter and the Titusville duo of junior Kasen Neely and senior Tyler Durstine were all named to the first team on the Region 4 boys squad, which also included Maxx Rimdzius and Nate James of region champion Corry. Rimdzius was also named the region's golfer of the year.
The second team was made up of Rocky Grove senior Travis Knupp, Franklin junior Avery Purich, the Oil City tandem of freshman Will McMahon and sophomore Jacob Teeter, along with Corry seniors Connor Butchko and Zac Ahl.
Four Lakeview boys were recognized on the Region 1 team, including freshman Adam Snyder, who made the first team, while senior Ted Shillito andsophomores Jackson Gadsby and Chris Mong made the second team.
Region 2 champion Grove City also had four individuals selected. First-team honors wetn to senior Toby Matson and Ethan Cunningham while junior Tyler Hamilton and sophomore Logan Goodrich received second-team nods.
The only girl named to an all-region team was Grove City senior Emily Donahue, who made the first team in Region 1.